Sonos Said Rolling Out Widely Criticized App Redesign Took 'Courage'

by

Sonos this week released a major redesign for the Sonos app, introducing customizable home screen meant to deliver a personalized listening experience. The update was announced back in April, but just went live, and unfortunately, it removes a number of features while also introducing several bugs.

sonos redesigned app
Multiple complaints on social media have called the app a "step back" with missing features like editing a song queue, managing playlists, shuffling a music library, and setting alarms and timers, along with slow performance and hard-to-access system controls. There has also been feedback from users about missing accessibility features.

The Verge asked Sonos about the negative feedback, and in response, Sonos said that it's aware of the complaints, but "it takes courage" to rebuild a core product.

Redesigning the Sonos app is an ambitious undertaking that represents just how seriously we are committed to invention and re-invention. It takes courage to rebuild a brand's core product from the ground up, and to do so knowing it may require taking a few steps back to ultimately leap into the future.

The app's revitalization not only aims to address what customers have been asking us for in the short-term, but is also critical for supporting the exciting innovations to come from Sonos in the years ahead.

We realize there are beloved features our listeners are eager to continue enjoying now. We are working diligently to reintroduce them in the coming months, alongside additional enhancements that will make for an even better app experience.

This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Sonos as we continue to expand the way listeners can access and enjoy all the content they love in a more personalized and seamless way. We have always and will continue to listen to customer feedback so we can create sound experiences that well exceed both our standards and the standards of our listeners.

Sonos said that it is working to address the missing features "in the coming months," and the update will ultimately lead to "exciting innovations" in the years to come. There is no way for iOS customers who have already upgraded their apps to go back to the prior version, though users are calling for Sonos to roll back the update until the new app is more fully fleshed out.

SBlue1 Avatar
SBlue1
1 hour ago at 03:00 pm
So why push the release if they have not had the time to implement basic functions? What were they thinking? The users are gonna live the half baked app and are surely fine waiting for all the core functions? Why not just finish the damn app and release it when it’s done??
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
1 hour ago at 02:57 pm
Taking a move from the Apple playbook I see

But you know, for all the crap that Apple got for removing the headphone jack, and maybe deservedly so, you can't deny the positive impact they had on improving the wireless headphone market. I'm not sure what positive impact Sonos thinks they'll have here.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
moabal Avatar
moabal
1 hour ago at 02:56 pm
They missed, "Can't Innovate Anymore My A**".
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrMacintoshIII Avatar
MrMacintoshIII
57 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
Corpospeak. Basic functionality was gutted. Come on!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
19 minutes ago at 03:42 pm

I like it. The old app looked dated. Guess that's controversial ?‍♀️
The problem is that making something look different for the sake of looking different is nowhere near as important as maintaining basic functionality and eliminating bugs. Modern software development priorities are ass-backwards.

If someone renovated your kitchen would you like it because they put up new wallpaper...but the floors will be back some time Q1 2025.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
20 minutes ago at 03:40 pm
Perfect, textbook example of everything that is wrong with software development today. Why was re-invention necessary? Why do they have to "re-introduce beloved features in the coming months?" What was so important that they had to launch a half baked app right now?

Management metrics and corporate culture at it again. The people actually making the software have no say, the users who have to deal with it have no say (other than to stop using the company's products.) Management tunnel vision.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
