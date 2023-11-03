The Best Early Black Friday AirPods Deals

Yesterday we shared the overall best early Black Friday deals you can get three weeks ahead of the big shopping holiday on Friday, November 24. Today, we're focusing in on Apple's AirPods lineup and sharing the best early Black Friday deals you can get on AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

Of course, there is a chance that we could see better deals on AirPods arrive as Black Friday gets closer. This is a risk anyone has to take while shopping during the holidays, so with that in mind, many of the deals shared below are currently their best prices ever seen. More information on these sales can be found in our Black Friday Roundup.

Best AirPods Deals

Starting with the cheapest AirPods model, the AirPods 2 are available for $99.00 on Amazon right now, down from $129.00. As the oldest AirPods model in the lineup (from 2019), these may not be perfect for the audiophile on your list, but anyone wanting a simple and convenient pair of wireless earbuds will be happy.

Amazon has the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $149.99, down from $169.00. These are upgraded in a few ways from the AirPods 2, with spatial audio, Adaptive EQ, force sensor controls, sweat and water resistance, and more.

Moving to the Pro lineup, Amazon has both AirPods Pro 2 earbuds at all-time low prices. The AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning/MagSafe Charging Case is $189.00 and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case is $189.99, both of which represent about $60 in savings.

The USB-C model was just released a few weeks ago and this is a great price for the newest AirPods model. Because of this, as long as the two models are around the same price, we recommend going with the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C over Lightning.

Lastly, the high-end AirPods Max are available for $479.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00. Discounts on the AirPods Max have been rare over the past few months, so this one is a second-best price on the over-ear headphones.

