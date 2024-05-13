iPad Marketing VP: iPad and Mac are Complementary Devices, Not Competing Devices

by

For her review of the new M4 iPad Pro, The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern spoke with Tom Boger, Apple's vice president of iPad and Mac marketing. Stern focused on comparing the ‌iPad Pro‌ to a MacBook, and asked some targeted questions about the way Apple views the two devices.

magic keyboard 1
According to Boger, Apple sees the ‌iPad Pro‌ and Mac as devices that are meant to be used alongside one another. "We don't see them as competing devices," he said. "We see them as complementary devices." While the ‌iPad‌ is a "touch-first device," the Mac is designed for "indirect manipulation," with a mouse or keyboard, which is a point that Apple has reiterated several times over the years.

"macOS is for a very different paradigm of computing," he went on to explain after Stern asked about the possibility of running Mac apps on the ‌iPad‌ or a Mac with a touch screen. Boger said that many Apple customers have both devices, and use the ‌iPad‌ to "extend" Mac work with Continuity.

When asked if Apple would ever change its mind on a touch screen Mac, he didn't say no. "Oh, I can't say we never change our mind," he told Stern.

Stern traded her MacBook for an ‌iPad‌ for her review, and said that the ‌iPad‌ was better for portability, touch, and 5G connectivity, a feature not available on the Mac. The Mac offered superior port options (it has more than one), better software and multitasking, longer battery life, and better multi-display support.

Stern's full review and interview with Boger can be read over at The Wall Street Journal.

Top Rated Comments

TheLinkster Avatar
TheLinkster
7 minutes ago at 03:54 pm
Someone's been reading all the complaints about iPadOS.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fs454 Avatar
fs454
4 minutes ago at 03:57 pm
Reads to me like they're digging their feet in on iPadOS being iPadOS.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jrpoll Avatar
jrpoll
2 minutes ago at 03:59 pm
Clearly not in touch with the people. Can’t wait for a new staff overhaul of Apple
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday May 9, 2024 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article155 comments
apple crush ad

Apple Apologizes for 'Crush' iPad Pro Ad, Won't Put It on TV

Friday May 10, 2024 8:32 am PDT by
When introducing the new M4 iPad Pro models, Apple showed a video of a hydraulic press crushing all manner of creative tools, including musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more, with the aim of demonstrating how the iPad represents all of the tools condensed into a single device. The ad was a play on the popular hydraulic press...
Read Full Article669 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.5 With Cross-Platform Tracking Detection, EU App Downloads From Websites and More

Monday May 13, 2024 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5 updates come more than two months after the launch of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4. iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In the European Union, ...
Read Full Article42 comments
iPad Air 150 Off Feature

Every Model of Apple's M1 iPad Air Drops to Record Low Prices on Amazon

Friday May 10, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
Today we're tracking multiple record low prices across the M1 iPad Air on Amazon, with $150 off every configuration of these now-discontinued tablets. This comes just a few days after Apple announced the new M2 iPad Air, which start at $599. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Read Full Article18 comments
iPad Pro M4 Silver and Space Black Feature Purple

iPad Pro's M4 Chip Outperforms M3 by Up to 25%

Friday May 10, 2024 7:55 am PDT by
Benchmarks for the new M4 iPad Pro models have ">popped up on Geekbench, giving us an idea of how much faster Apple's second-generation 3-nanometer chips are compared to the M3, M2, and other prior-generation Apple silicon chips. The 10-core variant of the M4 chip earned an average single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks. When it comes to...
Read Full Article276 comments