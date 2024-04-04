Apple Suppliers Say New iPads Have Been 'Repeatedly Postponed'

by

It has been nearly 18 months since Apple last updated its iPad lineup, and customers are anxiously waiting for new models to be announced. For months, there have been rumors about new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, but the estimated timeframe for their release has been repeatedly pushed back from March to April to May.

M3 iPad Feature 3
In defense of these rumors, it does sound like Apple has experienced delays with the new iPads. DigiTimes this week cited sources at Taiwanese suppliers who said mass production of camera lenses for the upcoming iPads has been "repeatedly postponed," and the report vaguely mentions that a "production launch" will likely take place in May.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week reported that Apple is currently aiming to launch the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in "early May," and he said production of the devices has already been ramping up in Asia. He said Apple was still finishing iPadOS software development for the new iPads, and added that advanced OLED display manufacturing techniques have also contributed to the delayed launch.

Apple is expected to announce the following products:

Apple last updated the iPad Pro and iPad Air in October 2022 and March 2022, respectively, so new versions of the devices are much anticipated.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, iPad Air
Tag: DigiTimes
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), 12.9" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), iPad Air (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

raindogg Avatar
raindogg
25 minutes ago at 08:05 am
Have they really been "anxiously" waiting? Beside tech reviewers I don't know anyone who cares. What's this new iPad going to do that my 3 year old iPad can't? It's still the same limited OS.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EugW Avatar
EugW
20 minutes ago at 08:11 am

Have they really been "anxiously" waiting? Beside tech reviewers I don't know anyone who cares. What's this new iPad going to do that my 3 year old iPad can't? It's still the same limited OS.
Yes, I have been anxiously awaiting the introduction of OLED to the iPad Pros. This is literally one of the biggest upgrades to the iPad line in many, many years.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
12 minutes ago at 08:19 am

The iPad Mini has had the longest time since a release, if I understand correctly, appears to be popular judging from the forum (and my kid; I used to own one, too), and yet no mention of it?
The iPad mini always had longer refresh cycles. It was 3.5 years at one point.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
14 minutes ago at 08:17 am

What's this new iPad going to do that my 3 year old iPad can't?
Show light text on true-black background. Have a centered camera in landscape orientation. Weigh less. Cost less for a 12.9” model.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday April 2, 2024 7:50 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from launching, there are already over a dozen rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of April 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with large...
Read Full Article
iOS 18 Camera App Possible Leak 16x9 1

Alleged iOS 18 Design Resource Reveals visionOS-Like Redesign [Updated]

Tuesday April 2, 2024 8:19 am PDT by
A first look at iOS 18's rumored visionOS-style redesign may have been revealed by a new image of the Camera app. Alleged iOS 18 design resource. MacRumors received the above iPhone frame template from an anonymous source who claims they obtained it from an iOS engineer. It will allegedly be included as part of the Apple Design Resources for iOS 18, which helps developers visually design apps ...
Read Full Article167 comments
Amazon Astro

Apple Exploring 'Mobile Robot' That 'Follows Users Around Their Homes'

Wednesday April 3, 2024 12:21 pm PDT by
Apple is exploring various "personal robotics" projects in an effort to create its "next big thing," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Amazon's Astro robot One of these projects is described as a "mobile robot" that would "follow users around their homes," while another is said to be an "advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around":Engineers at Apple have...
Read Full Article226 comments
apple card savings account feature

Apple Card Savings Account to Receive First-Ever Interest Rate Decrease

Monday April 1, 2024 2:34 pm PDT by
Nearly one year after it launched in the U.S., the Apple Card's high-yield savings account will be receiving its first-ever interest rate decrease. Starting on April 3, the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) will be lowered to 4.4%, according to data on Apple's backend discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The account currently has a 4.5% APY. 4.4% will ...
Read Full Article35 comments
iOS 17

What to Expect From iOS 17.5

Monday April 1, 2024 8:20 am PDT by
Apple has yet to release the first beta of iOS 17.5 for the iPhone, but two changes are already expected with the upcoming software update. iOS 17.5 will likely allow iPhone users in the EU to download apps directly from the websites of eligible developers, and the update might include some changes to how Apple ID recovery contacts work. More details about these potential changes follow. W...
Read Full Article21 comments
a iphone 6 plus ad

Apple Says iPhone 6 Plus Now 'Obsolete' and iPad Mini 4 Now 'Vintage'

Monday April 1, 2024 6:42 am PDT by
Apple today added a handful of devices to its public-facing vintage and obsolete products list, including some older iPhone and iPad models. Apple now considers the iPhone 6 Plus to be "obsolete" worldwide, meaning that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers no longer offer repairs or other hardware service for the device. Apple says it considers a product "obsolete" once seven...
Read Full Article100 comments
macbook pro blue feb

Best Buy Introduces All-Time Low Prices on Apple's M3 MacBook Pro for Members

Monday April 1, 2024 8:38 am PDT by
Best Buy is discounting a large collection of M3 MacBook Pro computers today, including both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the laptop. Every deal in this sale requires you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, although non-members can still get solid second-best prices on these MacBook Pro models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article14 comments
hey siri banner apple

Apple Researchers Reveal New AI System That Can Beat GPT-4

Tuesday April 2, 2024 5:52 am PDT by
Apple researchers have developed an artificial intelligence system named ReALM (Reference Resolution as Language Modeling) that aims to radically enhance how voice assistants understand and respond to commands. In a research paper (via VentureBeat), Apple outlines a new system for how large language models tackle reference resolution, which involves deciphering ambiguous references to...
Read Full Article95 comments