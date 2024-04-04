Apple Suppliers Say New iPads Have Been 'Repeatedly Postponed'

It has been nearly 18 months since Apple last updated its iPad lineup, and customers are anxiously waiting for new models to be announced. For months, there have been rumors about new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, but the estimated timeframe for their release has been repeatedly pushed back from March to April to May.



In defense of these rumors, it does sound like Apple has experienced delays with the new iPads. DigiTimes this week cited sources at Taiwanese suppliers who said mass production of camera lenses for the upcoming iPads has been "repeatedly postponed," and the report vaguely mentions that a "production launch" will likely take place in May.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week reported that Apple is currently aiming to launch the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in "early May," and he said production of the devices has already been ramping up in Asia. He said Apple was still finishing iPadOS software development for the new iPads, and added that advanced OLED display manufacturing techniques have also contributed to the delayed launch.

Apple is expected to announce the following products:

Apple last updated the iPad Pro and iPad Air in October 2022 and March 2022, respectively, so new versions of the devices are much anticipated.