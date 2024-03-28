Apple to Launch New iPad Pro and iPad Air Models in May

by

Apple will introduce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in early May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman previously suggested the new iPads would come out in March, and then April, but the timeline has been pushed back once again.

iPad Pro OLED Feature 2
Apple is working on updates to both the ‌iPad Pro‌ and ‌iPad Air‌ models. The ‌iPad Pro‌ models will get OLED display technology and the new M3 chips, while the ‌iPad Air‌ will come in the standard 10.9-inch size and a larger 12.9-inch size.

According to Gurman, Apple's suppliers are ramping up production of the new iPads at the current time. Apple initially planned to launch the iPads in March or early April, but is apparently working to "finish software for the new devices." The OLED iPad Pro models also need "complex new manufacturing techniques," which Gurman says has contributed to the delay.

Top Rated Comments

greenbreadmmm Avatar
greenbreadmmm
51 minutes ago at 11:09 am

Please let me know when these are released instead of rumors, thanks.
{checks name of website}
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madmin Avatar
madmin
52 minutes ago at 11:08 am
May or may be not ?? (insert scream emoji)
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MasterControlProgram Avatar
MasterControlProgram
50 minutes ago at 11:11 am
Well if he keeps guessing each month in sequence he’s bound to be right eventually…
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Mac Daz Avatar
Apple Mac Daz
50 minutes ago at 11:10 am
March, April and now May guess he’s got all bases covered
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TomHyphen Avatar
TomHyphen
52 minutes ago at 11:08 am
We need iPad Mini 7…
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infinitedreams Avatar
infinitedreams
48 minutes ago at 11:13 am
Next week: New iPads to launch in June
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
