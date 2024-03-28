Apple to Launch New iPad Pro and iPad Air Models in May
Apple will introduce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in early May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman previously suggested the new iPads would come out in March, and then April, but the timeline has been pushed back once again.
Apple is working on updates to both the iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The iPad Pro models will get OLED display technology and the new M3 chips, while the iPad Air will come in the standard 10.9-inch size and a larger 12.9-inch size.
According to Gurman, Apple's suppliers are ramping up production of the new iPads at the current time. Apple initially planned to launch the iPads in March or early April, but is apparently working to "finish software for the new devices." The OLED iPad Pro models also need "complex new manufacturing techniques," which Gurman says has contributed to the delay.
