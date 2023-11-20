Anker's Biggest Sale of the Year Arrives With Up to 60% Off Sitewide for Black Friday

by

Anker's early Black Friday sale has transitioned into a full-fledged Black Friday event today, so we're highlighting all of the best discounts you'll find in the new sale. With this sale, you can save up to 60 percent on Anker accessories, and you don't need to purchase more than one accessory at a time to get a bundle discount this time around. There are also still a few "mystery boxes" that can include hundreds of dollars in savings, if you're willing to risk not knowing what you're buying ahead of time.

anker new xmasNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of the base sale, there are plenty of great accessories that you can buy to take advantage of the savings. A new highlight is the Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank with 100W Charging Base for $129.50, down from $184.99. If you just want a portable battery with a smart display, the PowerCore 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display is at $92.00, down from $159.99.

UP TO 60% OFF
Anker Black Friday Sale

At the bottom of the Black Friday sale page, Anker also has a few blind boxes on sale, priced at $19.99 (up to $219.99 in value) and at $29.99 (up to $219.99 in value). These mystery boxes include one Anker accessory, but you won't know what you're getting until they arrive. All items in the $19.99 box are worth more than $19.99, and all items in the $29.99 box are worth more than $29.99, so no matter what you'll be getting a deal.

All mystery box items are non-returnable (with the exception of quality issues). These could net you a huge discount with a collection of solid stocking stuffers for the holidays, if you're willing to take the blind box risk. Anker's Black Friday sale will run through December 3.

Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Portable Power Stations

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Popular Stories

iOS 17

25 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

Friday November 17, 2023 2:04 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 25 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
Read Full Article144 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Have These 17 New Features

Friday November 17, 2023 7:17 am PST by
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 17 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023: Larger Displays: The...
Read Full Article98 comments
ipad red

4 Best Black Friday iPad Deals

Friday November 17, 2023 10:19 am PST by
Even though there's still one week until Black Friday, we're tracking a number of all-time low prices on iPads today. This also includes record lows on iPad accessories like the Magic Keyboard. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. iPads Starting...
Read Full Article19 comments
best buy new black friday

Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Plans With Sitewide Sales Available Now

Friday November 17, 2023 8:20 am PST by
Following in the footsteps of Walmart, Best Buy this week detailed its plans for the Black Friday shopping holiday and its schedule looks a lot like other retailers. In terms of sales, Best Buy has the expected list of TVs, appliances, video games, computers, streaming devices, and even some all-time low prices on MacBook Air notebooks. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy....
Read Full Article21 comments
X twitter logo

Apple Pausing Advertising on X Following Latest Elon Musk Controversy

Friday November 17, 2023 12:14 pm PST by
Apple is pausing all of its advertising on social network X, formerly known as Twitter, reports Axios. The decision comes following antisemitic remarks that Musk made on Wednesday. After advertisers fled from X after Musk's takeover of the social network, Apple continued to pay for ad spots, and has been one of the Twitter's largest ad partners. Back in March, Musk thanked Apple for its...
Read Full Article522 comments
maxresdefault

Apple to Adopt RCS Messaging Standard for Better Interoperability With Android Devices

Thursday November 16, 2023 10:08 am PST by
After years of persuading from Google, Apple plans to adopt the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard. An Apple spokesperson told TechRadar and 9to5Mac that support for RCS will be coming next year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association....
Read Full Article1045 comments