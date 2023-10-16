iPad Mini 7 Rumored to Feature These Four Upgrades

The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans.



The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌ will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes.



A16 Bionic Chip

The next-generation ‌iPad mini‌ will apparently sport the A16 Bionic chip, offering a modest upgrade over the current model that features the A15 Bionic.



The A16 Bionic would put the ‌iPad mini‌ on par with the iPhone 14 Pro, ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max, iPhone 15, and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus. The chip would deliver around 10% better performance, 50% more GPU memory bandwidth, and a new image processor (ISP) compared to the current model. The chip upgrade is by far the most widely reported upgrade rumored for the seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌.



Upgraded Front and Rear Cameras

Instant Digital also claims that the ‌iPad mini‌ will receive upgraded front and rear cameras, but further details about what exactly this will entail are unclear.



The current ‌iPad mini‌ has a 12-megapixel rear camera with an ƒ/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front-facing camera with an ƒ/2.4 aperture. This is the same front and rear camera unit used across all of Apple's iPad models at the moment.

The change could take the form of a tangible upgrade to the ‌iPad mini‌'s camera hardware, or it could encompass software features like Photonic Engine, which has not yet been offered on any ‌iPad‌ models. ProRes video recording, Audio zoom, stereo audio recording, Portrait mode, and Portrait Lighting support are all plausible upgrades in this area.



New Color Options

The seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌ will be available in a selection of new color options, Instant Digital claims.



The current ‌iPad mini‌ is available in Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, and Purple. Apple could retain some of these colors and swap one or two out for new options, or it could overhaul the entire selection. It is not clear what new finishes could be in store, but it is possible Apple could take inspiration from the ‌iPhone 15‌'s Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink color options.



Display With Reduced 'Jelly Scrolling' Effect

Last week, Instant Digital said that the seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌'s screen assembly will be rotated to reduce the effect of "jelly scrolling" that some users complain about with the current model.



"Jelly scrolling" refers to screen tearing, which can cause text or images on one side of the screen to appear to be tilted downwards because of a mismatch in refresh rates. It can cause one side of the display to look as if it is responding faster than the other side in a visual disturbance that is hard to ignore once noticed.

Apple says the phenomenon is normal behavior for LCD iPads. Since LCD screens refresh line by line, there is a tiny delay between when the lines at the top and lines at the bottom are refreshed. But while this may be normal behavior for LCD screens, it can appear more obvious when observed on the ‌‌‌iPad mini‌'s smaller screen‌‌.

Users have generally only complained about jelly scrolling when the ‌iPad mini‌ is in portrait orientation. The issue is not reproducible in landscape orientation when scrolling, indicating this is a vertical refresh issue. According to the latest rumor, Apple plans to rotate the screen assembly to reduce the jelly scrolling effect in portrait orientation. Whether it will now become more prominent when the ‌iPad mini‌ is in landscape orientation is yet to be seen, but Instant Digital simply claims that the effect is reduced on the new model.



Next-Generation iPad Pro Details

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a complete revamp of its Magic Keyboard accessory for the ‌iPad‌ that makes the device more laptop-like.



The updated version of the Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad‌ will apparently offer a larger trackpad, addressing criticisms of the current model, and "makes the iPad Pro look even more like a laptop than the current setup." The area around the keyboard itself will be made of aluminum, resembling the top case of MacBooks, to provide a sturdier structure. The exterior shell of the keyboard will retain the silicone cover material used on the current model and a single USB-C port. Gurman mused that the redesign using more premium materials could lead Apple to raise the accessory's $299 price point.

Now, Instant Digital claims that the next-generation Magic Keyboard will also be 100% carbon neutral thanks to its redesign and use of different materials. Last month, Apple unveiled its first carbon neutral products: The aluminium Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE when paired with a new Sport Loop, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 when paired with a new Trail Loop or Alpine Loop. The company plans for all of its products to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ models are rumored to feature OLED displays, in a significant first for Apple's tablet lineup. Instant Digital added that Apple plans to use Samsung's Gen 6 OLED panel production lines to supply displays for the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ models. Chinese supplier BOE is also apparently still trying to obtain orders from Apple for ‌iPad‌ OLED displays, and is currently trying to improve the quality and suitability of its panels. The devices are not expected to launch until next year.



Will New iPads Launch This Week?

Instant Digital's discussion of the seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌'s features comes in anticipation of a new model that could be announced as soon as tomorrow. Last week, the Weibo user said that seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌ is among several devices that Apple could launch this month. A modified first-generation Apple Pencil with a USB-C connector instead of Lightning and the sixth-generation iPad Air with the M2 chip are also apparently on the table for announcement toward the end of October.

After evidence of a refreshed first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ with a USB-C connector was discovered in iOS 17.1 beta code, Instant Digital said that "Apple has not given up on the original ‌Apple Pencil‌, and a USB-C version is expected to be coming soon." The account has also recently discussed a third-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ model.

Over the weekend, multiple websites made independent claims that Apple plans to announce updated ‌iPad Air‌, ‌iPad mini‌, and entry-level ‌iPad‌ models this week, citing sources. Instant Digital has been making claims about new iPad models set to launch this month since early September.

A post on the Korean social media site Naver from a user with a track record for posting Apple rumors also shared information from a different Weibo user, separate to reporting over the weekend about new ‌iPad‌ models being released this week, claiming that the next-generation ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad mini‌ models will be available starting this week.

Despite these reports, Bloomberg's ‌Mark Gurman‌ yesterday said that new ‌iPad Air‌, ‌iPad mini‌, and entry-level ‌iPad‌ models are all in development with faster chips, but believes they "won't happen this month." Similarly, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently remarked "new iPad models are unlikely before the year's end."

Interestingly, a report from Mac Otakara yesterday claimed that a third-generation Apple Pencil with a replaceable magnetic tip is more likely to be announced instead of new iPads. Last month, the leaker known as "Majin Bu" said the new ‌Apple Pencil‌ would feature interchangeable magnetic tips for drawing, technical drawing, and digital painting.

As a result, the exact picture of what to expect this month is unclear. At the start of the month, MacRumors learned about imminent changes to Apple's trade-in policies that could align with the launch of new products. Overall, the rumor mill is currently quite a mixed picture when it comes to details about new Apple product launches this month, but two things are for sure: Almost all of the chatter relates to the ‌iPad‌ or ‌iPad‌ accessories, and it will not be long before we know for sure whether Apple really is going to launch anything this month.