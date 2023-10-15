Report: Apple Pencil 3 With Magnetic Tips Likely to Be Announced Instead of New iPads

While multiple reports have indicated that Apple plans to announce updated iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara believes a third-generation Apple Pencil is more likely to be announced instead of new iPads.



An excerpt from the report, computer translated by Bing:

MacOTAKARA believes that rather than an update to the iPad itself, the Apple Pencil 3 will be launched, which will come with a replaceable magnet tip.

Last month, leaker "Majin Bu" said the new Apple Pencil would feature interchangeable magnetic tips for drawing, technical drawing, and painting.

The second-generation Apple Pencil was announced on October 30, 2018. It comes with one non-magnetic tip, with replacement tips available. The second-generation Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to 2018 and newer iPad Pro models, 2020 and newer iPad Air models, and the latest iPad mini. In the U.S., it is priced at $129.

Apple also continues to sell the first-generation Apple Pencil with a Lightning connector for the tenth-generation entry-level iPad and some older iPad models. It has been rumored that this Apple Pencil model might be updated with a USB-C connector soon. The original Apple Pencil was released in November 2015 for $99.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said Apple is making progress on new iPad models, but he believes that the release of these devices "won't happen this month."