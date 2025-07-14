iPhone 17 Has Another Rumor Reversal

The base model iPhone 17 will have an A19 chip after all, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu.



A few months ago, Pu said the device would have an A18 chip, but he has now reversed course.

"We now expect the iPhone 17 model to be equipped with A19 (vs. earlier expectation of A18)," Pu said today, in an investor note with equity research firm GF Securities. He also expects the iPhone 17 Air to have an A19 chip, and he said the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be powered by an A19 Pro chip.

Even still, there are some conflicting rumors about the chips for the iPhone 17 series.

Last week, a Weibo account known as Fixed Focus Digital said the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with an A19 Pro chip, instead of an A19 chip. However, the account said the A19 Pro chip will have a 5-core GPU in the iPhone 17 Air, whereas he expects the chip to have a 6-core GPU in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

At least rumors agree on the base model iPhone 17 having an A19 chip now.

Just two months to go until the iPhone 17 series is official.