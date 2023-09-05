11-Inch and 13-Inch iPad Pro Models With OLED Displays Expected to Launch in Mid 2024

Apple plans to release new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in mid to late 2024, according to a report today from DigiTimes, citing supply chain sources. The report indicates that some Apple suppliers have already started to expand their touchscreen panel capacity to prepare for the launch.



The report claims that the new iPad Pro models will be equipped with hybrid OLED displays that are made with a combination of flexible and rigid materials, which could contribute to a thinner and lighter design compared to the current models.

OLED technology would enable the next iPad Pro displays to have increased brightness, higher contrast ratio, greater color accuracy, and lower power consumption compared to existing models with LCD panels. Apple already uses OLED displays for the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models, excluding the lower-end iPhone SE.

iPad Pro models released in 2017 and later support ProMotion, allowing for a variable refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz. The switch to OLED would likely allow for the refresh rate to drop down even further to 10Hz or lower to save battery life. iPhone 14 Pro models can reach as low as 1Hz while in always-on display mode.

Currently, the larger iPad Pro has a 12.9-inch display, so the 13-inch model would be slightly larger. Apple reportedly aims to decrease the size of the bezels on future iPad Pro models, but it's unclear if that will apply to the next models.

The report claims that Apple suppliers will likely stop shipments of the current iPad Pro models with mini-LED backlighting by mid 2024, suggesting that those models might be discontinued instead of sticking around as a lower-cost option.

By now, it has been widely rumored that Apple will be launching new iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024. A previous report from Korean website The Elec indicated that mass production of the next iPad Pro models would begin in the first half of 2024, with the most likely launch months for the devices being March or June at this point.

Other new features rumored for the next iPad Pro models include an M3 chip and a redesigned Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and an aluminum casing.