Apple Pencil 3 Could Feature Magnetic Tips for Different Drawing Styles, Sketchy Rumor Claims

by

The third-generation Apple Pencil could be available with a range of interchangeable tips to emulate different drawing styles, according to a sketchy rumor shared by the X (formerly Twitter) user known as "Majin Bu."

m2 ipad pro apple pencil hover
The next-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ will apparently come with different tips for drawing, technical drawing, and painting that connect magnetically. Majin Bu did not share any further details about the device. After a flurry of rumors in 2021, rumors about a third-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ model noticeably died down and nothing has been heard about the product until now.

In March 2021, the leaker known as "Mr. White" shared an image purporting to depict a next-generation Apple Pencil prototype that featured a shorter design, glossy finish, and a larger, deeper tip. Apple was believed to have worked on a smaller Apple Pencil designed for the iPad mini, as well as a $49 model for the iPhone, but both products never emerged and are said to have been canceled entirely.

It is worth noting that while Majin Bu often aggregates and shares information related to Apple's plans, they do not have a solid track record. The current ‌Apple Pencil‌ is the second-generation version introduced alongside the 2018 iPad Pro, meaning that it is one of the oldest Apple devices still on sale. As such, it is fairly likely that Apple has plans to launch a third-generation model at some point, and the company still files patents on new technologies for the accessory, but the latest rumor should still be taken with a pinch of salt until it is corroborated.

VisceralRealist Avatar
VisceralRealist
21 minutes ago at 08:25 am
Ah, I get it, a "sketchy" rumor ;)

Art seems to be the best application for the Pencil, so I would welcome a multi-tipped version.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
20 minutes ago at 08:26 am
I wish we could get an Apple Pencil Mini designed for iPhones. Being able to writing on my iPhone like a notebook would make writing stuff on it a lot easier than that tiny keyboard that my fingers are too big for.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jumpthesnark Avatar
Jumpthesnark
16 minutes ago at 08:30 am
Looking forward to the day when MR stops using the word "sketchy" in a headline about a Pencil rumor. It was clever the first few times but by now...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spaxxedout Avatar
spaxxedout
22 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Would love if it had 6dof for use with Vision Pro.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
seek3r Avatar
seek3r
18 minutes ago at 08:28 am
In terms of sketchy rumor I will give them one thing: if you come up with enough random stuff around Apple adding more magnets to existing products eventually you’ll probably be right

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swiftapplefan Avatar
swiftapplefan
12 minutes ago at 08:33 am

I'm not sure how feasible it is, but I would love an Apple Pencil that supports rotation.

For digital painting, the ability to rotate/turn a fan-brush style tool would be a game changer! As far as I know, there aren't any digital stylus that support this
Technically in some brushes from Procreate the stroke reacts differently based on the pencil rotation I think, but I don’t know if it’s the same feature you described
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
