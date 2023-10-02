Apple Pencil 3 Could Feature Magnetic Tips for Different Drawing Styles, Sketchy Rumor Claims
The third-generation Apple Pencil could be available with a range of interchangeable tips to emulate different drawing styles, according to a sketchy rumor shared by the X (formerly Twitter) user known as "Majin Bu."
The next-generation Apple Pencil will apparently come with different tips for drawing, technical drawing, and painting that connect magnetically. Majin Bu did not share any further details about the device. After a flurry of rumors in 2021, rumors about a third-generation Apple Pencil model noticeably died down and nothing has been heard about the product until now.
In March 2021, the leaker known as "Mr. White" shared an image purporting to depict a next-generation Apple Pencil prototype that featured a shorter design, glossy finish, and a larger, deeper tip. Apple was believed to have worked on a smaller Apple Pencil designed for the iPad mini, as well as a $49 model for the iPhone, but both products never emerged and are said to have been canceled entirely.
It is worth noting that while Majin Bu often aggregates and shares information related to Apple's plans, they do not have a solid track record. The current Apple Pencil is the second-generation version introduced alongside the 2018 iPad Pro, meaning that it is one of the oldest Apple devices still on sale. As such, it is fairly likely that Apple has plans to launch a third-generation model at some point, and the company still files patents on new technologies for the accessory, but the latest rumor should still be taken with a pinch of salt until it is corroborated.
Top Rated Comments
Art seems to be the best application for the Pencil, so I would welcome a multi-tipped version.