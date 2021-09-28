Apple Says 'Jelly Scrolling' on iPad Mini 6 is Normal Behavior for LCD Screens

iPad mini 6 owners have been complaining about a "jelly scrolling" problem that affects some iPad mini models when using the device in portrait mode, and Apple now says that the behavior is normal for an LCD screen.



"Jelly scrolling" refers to screen tearing, which can cause text or images on one side of the screen to appear to be tilted downwards because of a mismatch in refresh rates. It can cause one side of the display to look as if it's responding faster than the other side, a visual disturbance that's hard to miss once you notice it.

Apple told Ars Technica that jelly scroll is normal behavior for an LCD. The screen is designed to refresh line by line, which can cause a tiny delay between when the lines at the top of the screen and the bottom of the screen are refreshed, resulting in uneven scrolling issues.

As many MacRumors readers have pointed out, the jelly scrolling effect is much more pronounced on the ‌iPad mini 6‌ than on other iPads that also have an LCD screen like the iPad Air, or even the ninth-generation iPad that was released at the same time.

Here is is slow-mo video of scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVEN MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left. In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it become noticeable. In landscape it goes away entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

Unfortunately, with Apple calling the issue normal behavior, it means that those who are unhappy with the jelly scrolling effect will likely not be able to get a replacement device from Apple.

‌iPad mini 6‌ owners who can't get past the jelly scrolling on their tablets should make sure to make a return or get a replacement within 14 days after purchase during the standard return period. Not all ‌iPad mini‌ devices seem to be experiencing the issue to the same degree, so it may be possible to purchase one that has less of a scrolling delay.

Apple may also issue some kind of software fix in the future to address the problem, even though the company claims that it is normal behavior.