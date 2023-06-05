WWDC 2023 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: Headset, iOS 17, New Macs, and More

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day.



We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset with its "xrOS" operating system, some new Macs, and the usual batch of operating system updates including iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV and Developer apps across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

