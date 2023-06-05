WWDC 2023 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: Headset, iOS 17, New Macs, and More

by

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day.

WWDC23 Live Coverage Article
We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset with its "xrOS" operating system, some new Macs, and the usual batch of operating system updates including iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV and Developer apps across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
8 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Happy WWDC23 Day everyone & thank you MacRumors for the live keynote coverage.

I’m just happy we will not be seeing this AR/VR render anymore. The real thing wil be revealed. This is the Last Time. ?



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ck3801 Avatar
ck3801
5 minutes ago at 08:55 am

Happy WWDC23 Day everyone & thank you MacRumors for the live coverage.

I’m just happy we will not be seeing this AR/VR render anymore. The real thing wil be revealed. This is the Last Time. ?


Looks like ski goggles to me
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McJobs Avatar
McJobs
5 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Another prerecorded event with no live demos. Sad.

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scrundel Avatar
Scrundel
5 minutes ago at 08:56 am
“Watch on Twitter”

Tim, your optimism is inspiring, but Twitter’s servers couldn’t host a live stream of Nick at Nite reruns without crashing these days.

Think I’ll stick to YouTube.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scrundel Avatar
Scrundel
4 minutes ago at 08:57 am

Looks like ski goggles to me
Rather ski goggles than whatever the Oculus is supposed to look like. I’ve got one but the feeling of having a brick attached to my head makes me not want to use it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
3 minutes ago at 08:57 am
WWDC23 Bingo is here.


Credit: Twitter- BasicAppleGuy

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
