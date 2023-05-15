App Store, Apple Music, and Some Other Apple Services Currently Down [Resolved]

A few Apple services are currently down, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and more. Apple has yet to update its System Status page to reflect any outages, but we will update this post as more information becomes available.



Affected users received a "can't connect right now" error message when attempting to load or search for content across some Apple apps.

Update: It appears the downtime was very short, as the affected Apple apps are functioning again for most users. Crisis averted.