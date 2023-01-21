Top Stories: New MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, HomePod, and More

Surprise! This week ended up being a very busy one for Apple with a number of announcements for several new products we knew were in the works but thought might not be launching quite so soon.



Apple Announces New MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, HomePod, and More

Apple made some rare January product announcements this week, introducing updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, an updated Mac mini, a new full-size HomePod, and more.



We've put together a recap of everything that Apple announced this week for those looking for a quick overview of all the new products introduced this week. We've also rounded up all of our coverage of the announcements below with more details about each new product.



Apple Announces New MacBook Pros With M2 Pro/M2 Max Chips, Up to 96GB RAM, and More

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are available with Apple's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for up to 20% faster performance and up to 30% faster graphics. The laptops can now be configured with up to 96GB of RAM and feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded HDMI 2.1 port with support for an 8K external display, and an extra hour of battery life.



The laptops can be pre-ordered now on Apple's online store, with the first deliveries to customers and in-store availability to begin January 24.



Apple Announces New Mac Mini With M2 and M2 Pro Chips at Lower $599 Starting Price

Apple also updated the Mac mini with new M2 and M2 Pro chip options, resulting in the final Intel-based Mac mini being discontinued. There are no design changes, but M2 Pro configurations are equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and an HDMI 2.1 port.



The new Mac mini can be pre-ordered now on Apple's online store, with the M2 base model starting at a lower $599 price. Availability begins January 24.



Apple Announces New HomePod for $299 With Full-Size Design, S7 Chip, and More

The second-generation HomePod features a virtually identical design as the full-size HomePod that was discontinued in 2021. The Siri-enabled smart speaker has two fewer tweeters and microphones than the original model, an S7 chip for computational audio, a U1 chip for handing off music from an iPhone, and support for Spatial Audio. The speaker also supports Matter for controlling smart home accessories.



The new HomePod is available to pre-order now for $299 in white and midnight colors and launches on February 3.



iOS 16.3 Coming Next Week: Here's What's New

In its press release about a new Unity watch band for the Apple Watch, Apple said a matching Unity wallpaper for the iPhone will be available next week on iOS 16.3, which confirms that the software update will be released to the public next week — here's what's new.



The only major new features coming in iOS 16.3 are support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts and a worldwide expansion of optional Advanced Data Protection for iCloud accounts.



Apple Launches Black Unity Sport Loop With Matching Apple Watch Face and iPhone Wallpaper

Apple this week released a special-edition Black Unity Sport Loop for the Apple Watch in celebration of Black History Month. Available now for $49, the band features the word "Unity" woven into the fabric with red, green, and black yarns that pay homage to the Pan-African flag, according to Apple.



Apple is also releasing a companion Unity-themed iPhone wallpaper and watch face with iOS 16.3 and watchOS 9.3.



