Apple Unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips With 20% Faster CPU and More

by

Apple today unveiled the M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips alongside refreshed MacBook Pro and Mac mini models.

Apple M2 chips hero 230117
The ‌M2‌ Pro chip is built using a second-generation five-nanometer process and offers 20 percent more transistors than the M1 Pro and double the amount in the ‌M2‌ chip. Multithreaded CPU performance is up to 20 percent faster than that of the ‌M1 Pro‌, and Apple says some apps like Photoshop and Xcode can run heavy workloads substantially faster. It also offers 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and up to 32GB of memory like its predecessor.

The ‌M2‌ Pro's GPU can be configured with up to 19 graphics cores – three more than in the ‌M1 Pro‌ – and it includes a larger L2 cache. As a result, graphics are up to 30 percent faster than with ‌M1 Pro‌.

The ‌M2‌ Max chip features the same 12-core CPU as the ‌M2‌ Pro, but offers a more powerful GPU with up to 38 cores and a larger L2 cache. The chip offers graphics speeds up to 30 percent faster than the M1 Max. ‌M2‌ Max also contains 10 billion more transistors than the ‌M1 Max‌ and can be configured with up to 96GB of unified memory. Apple says that the ‌M2‌ Max is the world's most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop.

The chips are also more power efficient and enable better battery life on the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Both chips include Apple's next-generation 16-core Neural Engine, dedicated media engines, next-generation image signal processor for improved noise reduction and better camera quality, and next-generation Secure Enclave.

Related Roundups: Mac mini, 14 & 16" MacBook Pro
Tags: Apple Silicon Guide, M2 Pro
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Buy Now), 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forums: Mac mini, MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

diamond3 Avatar
diamond3
23 minutes ago at 06:07 am
Mac Mini with a m2 Pro is interesting.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uller6 Avatar
uller6
23 minutes ago at 06:08 am
Yay! Mac mini with M2 pro? TAKE MY MONEY!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arcite Avatar
arcite
22 minutes ago at 06:09 am
I'll take a discounted M1 :p
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
21 minutes ago at 06:09 am
“Built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process technology”…
Just for all the people who seriously thought 3 NM would be available in machines only two weeks after going in production.
The Mac Pro will be 5NM too
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
6 minutes ago at 06:25 am

lol the M1 MacBook Pro trade in values are abysmal. $1235 for what was the $3499 2021 model. Most of you know though not to trade but to sell.
Yes, the trade-in values are really bad. At various times in the past they've been close enough to selling second-hand to make trading in worth it but Apple easily knocked off hundreds of dollars on trade in values. That's part of their fighting inflation and margins. Keep product prices the same or lower (at least in the U.S.) but reduce trade-in values.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zest28 Avatar
Zest28
21 minutes ago at 06:10 am
But does it also run hotter with higher power drain like the M2 vs M1 for this 20% extra performance?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Here's What's New in iOS 16.3 for Your iPhone So Far

Friday January 13, 2023 10:49 am PST by
Apple released the second beta of iOS 16.3 earlier this week, and so far only one new feature and two other minor changes have been discovered in the software update. It's possible that iOS 16.3 will also include various bug fixes and security updates. iOS 16.3 should be publicly released within the next month or so, and it is possible that more features will be added in later beta versions. ...
Read Full Article73 comments
M2 MacBook Pro and Mini Thumb

Apple Rumored to Have Product Announcement Tomorrow

Monday January 16, 2023 8:13 am PST by
Apple will make its first product announcement of 2023 through a press release on its website tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser. MacRumors can corroborate an announcement is expected to take place this week. The announcement could be one of several products expected in the near future, including updated MacBook Pros and Mac mini models. The updated...
Read Full Article418 comments
top stories 14jan2023

Top Stories: Titanium iPhone 15 Pro, Touchscreen Macs, iOS 17 Expectations, and More

Saturday January 14, 2023 6:00 am PST by
The holidays are clearly over, with the Apple rumor mill back into full swing as we hit the midpoint of January. This week saw an array of both near-term and longer-term rumors ranging from Apple's mixed-reality headset, Apple silicon Mac Pro, iPhone 15, and iOS 17 later this year to new technology potentially coming to Apple devices over the next several years. We covered a lot of the...
Read Full Article18 comments
iphone 13 pro display shot

Apple's Custom MicroLED Displays Likely Heading to iPhone, iPad, and Mac After Apple Watch Ultra

Sunday January 15, 2023 6:04 am PST by
Apple is likely planning to bring custom microLED displays to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac after the technology debuts in a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra currently scheduled to launch by the end of 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple has spent about six years developing microLED technology for what will...
Read Full Article151 comments
Apples Biggest Hardware Flops Feature

Apple's Biggest Hardware Flops of All Time

Saturday January 14, 2023 9:00 am PST by
These days Apple is associated with the iPod, iPhone, iPad, MacBook – game-changing products so wildly successful that they have changed the way we live. But even the most valuable company in the world has had its fair share of marketing missteps and hardware blunders. Apple wasn't always as profitable as it is today, and the failure of some of its earlier products would have doomed most...
Read Full Article424 comments
iPad More Than 12

What's Happening With Apple's Even Larger iPad Models?

Saturday January 14, 2023 7:30 am PST by
Apple has been rumored to be working on iPads with even larger displays since mid-2021, but amid reports of the 14-inch model being cancelled, what is going on with the company's larger tablet plans? The Rumors So Far Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to float the rumor of Apple designers and engineers exploring iPads with bigger screens that could further "blur the lines" between a tablet...
Read Full Article84 comments
A16 iPhone 14 Pro

Apple Is Making a Lot Less Money From the iPhone 14 Pro – Here's Why

Monday January 16, 2023 2:16 am PST by
A key component in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is markedly more expensive than than its equivalent in the iPhone 13 lineup – meaning that without a retail price hike, Apple is likely making much less profit on each unit. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max contain the A16 Bionic chip, Apple's first 4nm chip. It reportedly costs $110 to produce, making it over 2.4× as...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Adds These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Thursday December 15, 2022 4:39 pm PST by
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Read Full Article