iOS 16.3 Coming Next Week: Here's What's New

Apple announced today that iOS 16.3 will be available for iPhone customers next week, bringing just a few new features and enhancements to ‌iPhone‌ customers around the world.



In a press release today announcing new Apple Watch bands, Apple said iOS 16.3 will be available next week as a requirement for a new iOS 16 wallpaper. Alongside iOS 16.3, we also expect iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and presumably tvOS 16.3 and macOS 13.2 to also be released.



The Unity 2023 watch face will be available next week, and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.3, and iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running iOS 16.3. The new Unity iPhone wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week and requires iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.3.



Compared to iOS 16.2, iOS 16.3 has few new features and instead focuses mainly on bug fixes. We've highlighted a few of iOS 16.3's new features below.



Support for security keys for Apple IDs

A redesigned HomePod Handoff prompt following the release of a new second-generation HomePod

Tweaked wording for Emergency SOS in Settings

‌iOS 16‌ was released four months ago, and some users continue to experience bugs and system UI glitches on their iPhones. iOS 16.3 is likely to address some of these issues next week. For a full rundown of what's new, see our past coverage.