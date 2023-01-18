Apple Launches Black Unity Sport Loop With Matching Apple Watch Face and iPhone Wallpaper

Apple today launched a new, special-edition Black Unity Sport Loop Apple Watch band in celebration of Black History Month.



As part of its commemoration of Black History Month, Apple highlighted exclusive content and curated launches celebrating Black culture and community.

The Black Unity Sport Loop features the word "Unity" woven abstractly into the band using red, green, and black yarns that pay homage to the Pan-African flag, while a unique layering of yarns lends a sense of three-dimensionality to the letters. Additionally, the Unity Mosaic watch face incorporates geometric shapes in green, black, red, and yellow, and as the minutes change, each number uses pieces of other numbers to morph into new forms. iPhone users can also show their support with the new Unity wallpaper for their Lock Screen.

In the coming weeks, Apple will roll out new content in the App Store, Apple TV app, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple News, Apple Podcasts, Apple Books, and Apple Maps to spotlight black creativity, contributions and experiences.

