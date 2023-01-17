Apple Removes M1 Mac Mini and Intel Mac Mini From Lineup

Apple has stopped offering Intel-powered Mac mini models following the launch of new Apple silicon models featuring its new M2 and M2 Pro chips.



Up until today, Apple continued to sell a high-end ‌Mac mini‌ with a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel core i5 chip, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 512GB SSD. Pricing started from $1,099.

That base model has now made way for a ‌Mac mini‌ with a 10-Core Apple M2 Pro with a 16-Core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. Pricing starts from $1,299.

The Mac Pro is now the only Intel-powered machine Apple sells, as the company continues with its transition to Apple silicon.

Apple has also stopped listing ‌Mac mini‌ models equipped with its M1 processor, having now replaced its lineup with M2-powered machines.

The new ‌Mac mini‌ with ‌M2‌ and ‌M2‌ Pro are available for pre-order today and will begin shipping next Tuesday, January 24.