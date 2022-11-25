All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Get Today

by

Black Friday is finally here, and Apple products are seeing major discounts this year. In this article, you'll find every Apple device with a notable Black Friday sale. We'll be updating as prices change and new deals arrive, so be sure to keep an eye out if you don't see the sale you're looking for yet.

General Black Friday Deals 2022 GreenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This article is specifically focused on Apple's product lines, including the iPhone, Apple TV, AirPods, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and various accessories like MagSafe chargers. Every deal shared below is available to purchase right now. For more Black Friday deals, particularly including current sales from third-party accessory makers, check out our Black Friday Roundup.

Table of Contents

Use these links to jump directly to the product that you're shopping for today.

More Black Friday Deals

Additionally, you can visit our separate posts on each Apple product for a deeper dive into the best Black Friday deals around today.

Apple TV

Apple TV 4K (2021)

apple tv gingerbread ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $99 off the 2021 Apple TV 4K
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$99 OFF
2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) for $99.99

Apple TV 4K discounts continue today, and Amazon still has the 64GB model from 2021 for $99.99, down from the original price of $199.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory. The 32GB model was down to $79.99 earlier in the week, but we haven't seen that sale return yet.

AirPods

AirPods Pro 2 (2022)

airpods pro 2 red ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $49 off the new AirPods Pro 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99

Amazon is joining in on the AirPods Pro 2 discounts this season with the earbuds priced at $199.99. Although Woot's sale had the earbuds for $2 cheaper, it sold out quickly and isn't expected to come back soon, making Amazon's sale a great opportunity to get the accessory at nearly their all-time low price.

AirPods Pro (2021)

airpods pro 1 red ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $90 off the 2021 AirPods Pro
  • Where can I get it? Verizon

$90 OFF
AirPods Pro With MagSafe for $159.99

As stock dwindles on the previous-generation AirPods Pro, it's been rarer and rarer to see steep discounts. This week, however, Verizon has both stock and an all-time low price on the 2021 AirPods Pro at $159.99. Amazon is now also matching this deal.

iPad

10.2-Inch iPad (2021)

ipad red ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $59 off the 2021 iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$59 OFF
10.2-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $269.99

The previous-generation iPad just hit its best-ever price at $269.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi models, and it's available in both Silver and Space Gray. If you don't need the latest model with all of the major design changes, this could be a great entry-level option for holiday gifting.

iPad mini 6

ipad mini gingerbread ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $99 off the iPad mini 6
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$99 OFF
iPad mini 6 (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

Notable iPad discounts continue this week with the best price around on Apple's iPad mini 6, available for $399.99 (64GB Wi-Fi) in two colors on Amazon. That's $99 off, and you'll also find the same markdowns on the 256GB Wi-Fi models, and many cellular models as well.

iPad Air (2022)

ipad air ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $99 off the new iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$99 OFF
iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $499.99

Amazon has all five colors of the 2022 iPad Air for $499.99 (64GB Wi-Fi), which is a $99 discount and a record low price on this model. Shoppers should note that this sale price will not be reflected until you head to the checkout screen on Amazon. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for its all-time low price of $649.99 this Black Friday.

11-Inch iPad Pro (2022)

11 inch ipad pro ornaments 1

  • What's the deal? Take $40 off the new 11-inch iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$40 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro (128GB Wi-Fi) for $759.00

Black Friday discounts have arrived for the new M2 iPad Pros as well, starting at $759.00 for the 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi tablet. There are a few other markdowns on other models, including cellular devices, all found on Amazon.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro (2022)

ipad pro red ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$100 OFF
12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB Wi-Fi) for $999.00

If you want a bigger display, there is also a nice discount on the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro on Amazon. It's priced at $999.00, down from $1,099.00. This is a new low price and one of the only 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from 2022 reaching as much as $100 off on Amazon.

Mac

MacBook Pro

macbook pro red ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take up to $500 off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$399 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,599.99

$499 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $1,999.99

$499 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,999.99

$499 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,199.99

Massive discounts continue to hit Apple's 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro lineup, with as much as $499 off these notebooks on Amazon. These are the best prices we've ever seen on the 2021 MacBook Pro lineup.

M1 MacBook Air (2020)

macbook air red ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take up to $200 off the 2020 M1 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$200 OFF
M1 MacBook Air for $799.00

Apple's M1 MacBook Air is still being offered by the company as a cheaper alternative to the new M2 MacBook Air, and Amazon is sweetening the deal by dropping the price by $200 for Black Friday. The 256GB model is just $799.00 right now in all three colors.

M2 MacBook Air (2022)

macbook air 2022 gingerbread ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $150 off the 2022 M2 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$150 OFF
M2 MacBook Air for $1,049.00

For the latest models of the MacBook Air, Amazon has $150 off the 256GB notebook, priced at $1,049.00. This is an all-time low price and it's available in all four colors.

24-Inch iMac (2021)

imac m1 red ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $149 off the 2021 24-inch iMac
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$149 OFF
24-inch iMac (7-core, 256GB) for $1,149.99

$149 OFF
24-inch iMac (8-core, 256GB) for $1,349.99

$149 OFF
24-inch iMac (8-core, 512GB) for $1,549.99

Deals on the 24-inch M1 iMac have been very rare throughout 2022, but now that Black Friday has finally come around we're tracking new all-time low prices across the entire line. You'll find solid $149 markdowns on all models and on nearly all colors on Amazon.

27-Inch iMac (2020)

imac red ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $599 off the 2020 27-inch iMac
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy

$599 OFF
27-inch iMac (256GB) for $1,199.99

Apple's 27-inch iMacs are hard to recommend nowadays due to their inclusion of Intel chips instead of the new Apple silicon. However, if you're looking to find a Mac for basic day-to-day tasks and have no need for the latest models, there are quite steep discounts to be found this Black Friday on Amazon.

Apple Watch

Series 8

apple watch series 8 red ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) for $349.00

Amazon has quite a few $50 discounts on the new Apple Watch Series 8, starting at $349.00 for 41mm GPS models and increasing to $379.00 for 45mm GPS models. For cellular devices, you'll find prices start at $449.00 for 41mm cellular models and increase to $479.00 for 45mm cellular models, which are also $50 markdowns.

SE (2022)

apple watch se gingerbread ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take up to $40 off the Apple Watch SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$20 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $229.00

Similar to Series 8 devices, the new Apple Watch SE has savings across its lineup on Amazon. Prices start at $229.00 for 40mm GPS ($20 off) and raise to $239.00 for 44mm GPS ($39 off, a new all-time low). Cellular prices start at $279.00 for 40mm cellular and raise to $309.00 for 44mm cellular, which are both $20 discounts.

Ultra

apple watch ultra red ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $60 off the Apple Watch Ultra
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$60 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra for $739.00

Black Friday deals are finally here for the Apple Watch Ultra, which has seen its first major sales this week. You can get numerous configurations for $739.00, which is $60 off and a new best-ever price.

Accessories

MagSafe Chargers

magsafe red ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take 25% off the Apple MagSafe accessories
  • Where can I get it? Verizon

25% OFF
MagSafe Chargers at Verizon

Verizon has been one of the only reliable sources of discounts on Apple's official MagSafe accessory line, and this fact remains true as we head into Black Friday. However, Amazon has recently jumped in on the sales and has the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00, and the MagSafe Duo Charger for $97.49, down from $129.00.

At Verizon, you can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.

Apple Pencil 2

apple pencil 2 ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $40 off the Apple Pencil 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00

Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00 this Black Friday, down from $129.00. Compared to previous sales, this is an all-time low price on the accessory and as of now only Amazon has the deal.

iPad Pro Magic Keyboards

magic keyboard ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off Apple's Magic Keyboards for iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$50 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $249.00

$50 OFF
12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $299.00

If you're on the hunt for a great iPad Pro accessory, Apple's Magic Keyboards are perfect additions to any iPad Pro workflow. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions from 2021 are $50 off on Amazon for Black Friday.

AirTag

airtag gingerbread ornaments

  • What's the deal? Take $19 off the AirTag 4-Pack
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$19 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $79.98

$5 OFF
AirTag 1-Pack for $24.98

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack hit an all-time low price of $74.99 on Amazon earlier this week, down from $99.00. The price has since risen to $79.98, which remains a very solid deal. Deals on any version of the AirTag have been very rare in 2022, making this a great time to buy the tracking accessory in early holiday shopping. You can also get a solo AirTag for $24.98, down from $29.00.

iPhone

For iPhone deals, we're tracking numerous discounts across the major carriers, so for this section we'll break things up by carriers instead of by products. Just like the previous deals, all of these are available to purchase right now, so you don't have to wait until Black Friday to shop.

iphone red ornaments

AT&T

AT&T is offering up to $800 off the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with eligible trade-in and purchase on a qualifying installment agreement. You'll get up to $800 in bill credits with trade-in value of $130 or higher, and up to $350 in bill credits with trade-in value of $35 to $129.

UP TO $800 OFF
iPhone 14 Pro Deals at AT&T

For Apple Watch deals, if you buy an Apple Watch you'll get the new Apple Watch SE at no extra cost. Both must be purchased on qualifying installment plans and you'll have to add at least one new line, then you'll get up to $330 in bill credits towards the second eligible Apple Watch.

Verizon

Verizon has the iPhone 14 Pro at up to $1,000 off when you trade in your old smartphone on select Verizon Unlimited plans. You'll even get an extra $200 when you switch from a different carrier to Verizon.

UP TO $1000 OFF
iPhone 14 Pro Deals at Verizon

If you're buying an iPhone at Verizon, you can get a combo deal with an iPad as well. The carrier has iPads for as low as $8 per month when buying a new line and 5G iPhone at the same time, and it's only available online.

A similar combo deal can be seen for the Apple Watch Series 8 as well. If you buy a select iPhone, you'll get the Series 8 for less than $6 per month. If you're okay with older iPhones, the iPhone 13 is just $5 per month when purchasing a new Verizon line.

Visible

Verizon-owned carrier Visible is offering gift cards worth up to $250 when purchasing select devices through the carrier. You can also get a pair of Beats Studio Buds when buying a new iPhone 14 or 14 Pro model.

$250 GIFT CARD
Visible Black Friday Deal

Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering three months of premium wireless service for free when you buy any three-month plan. Additionally, you can get six months of service for free when you buy a six-month plan and a new phone through the carrier.

SIX MONTHS FREE
Mint Mobile Black Friday Deal

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Popular Stories

General Black Friday Deals 2022 Blue

All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now: AirPods, Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and More

Saturday November 19, 2022 8:00 am PST by
Last week was jam-packed with early Black Friday deals, and now that the shopping holiday is right around the corner, we're going back through all of the best sales you might have missed over the past week and updating as prices change and new deals arrive. As with all holiday shopping, there's no guarantee that better prices won't come around later in the season, but if you want to shop early,...
Read Full Article50 comments
iphone 14 pro hands snowflakes 1

Best Black Friday iPhone Deals Available Today

Wednesday November 23, 2022 1:55 pm PST by
Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models during the holidays, and Black Friday 2022 is no different. Right now we're tracking notable offers on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models like the iPhone 13. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors....
Read Full Article11 comments
new airpods lineup black friday

Best Black Friday AirPods Deals Available Today

Tuesday November 22, 2022 10:01 am PST by
Although we've been tracking Black Friday deals for a few weeks now, the shopping holiday is officially kicking off this week and we're highlighting the best sales for each of Apple's product lines. In this article, you'll find the best Black Friday sales on AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors....
Read Full Article16 comments
Walmart November Deals Hero 2

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Plans With Week-Long Sales Starting Today

Monday November 21, 2022 8:35 am PST by
Retailers have been waiting longer and longer to reveal their specific plans for the week of Black Friday, now that the shopping event begins as early as October and most companies focus on "early Black Friday" deals first. Today, we've finally got more information from Walmart and all the official Black Friday discounts you can expect to shop this week. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner ...
Read Full Article9 comments
Best Buy November Deals Hero

Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Plans With Sitewide Sales Available Now

Tuesday November 22, 2022 3:49 pm PST by
Following in the footsteps of Target and Walmart, Best Buy this week detailed its plans for the Black Friday shopping holiday and its schedule looks a lot like other retailers. In terms of sales, Best Buy has the expected list of TVs, appliances, video games, computers, streaming devices, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article14 comments
apple watch gold ornaments

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals Available Today

Wednesday November 23, 2022 9:31 am PST by
We're tracking all of the best Apple product discounts for Black Friday this week, and the Apple Watch always makes a great gift around the holiday season, so you're guaranteed to find solid discounts right now. In this article, you'll discover the best Black Friday sales on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these...
Read Full Article8 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

These U.S. States Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Tuesday November 22, 2022 1:42 pm PST by
Earlier this year, Apple launched a feature allowing residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. As we wait for IDs in the Wallet app to expand to additional U.S. states, here is everything you need to know about how the feature ...
Read Full Article