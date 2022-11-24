Best Black Friday HomePod Mini Deals Available Now

Black Friday sales have begun in earnest today, and solid deals across Apple's product lineup are available online right now. Among this lineup includes all-time low prices on Apple's HomePod mini in multiple colors.

You'll find the HomePod mini deals this year are mainly being offered by Verizon, available for $79.99, and so far no other retailer has matched this price. As with all Black Friday sales, be sure to be quick with your purchases because we're never sure exactly how long these will last, and this sale in particular has already disappeared once this week.

If you're looking for something other than HomePod mini, be sure to visit our Black Friday 2022 Roundup for all of the best deals and discounts happening today.



