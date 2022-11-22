Best Black Friday AirPods Deals Available Now

Although we've been tracking Black Friday deals for a few weeks now, the shopping holiday is officially kicking off this week and we're highlighting the best sales for each of Apple's product lines. In this article, you'll find the best Black Friday sales on AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max.

You can always expect steep AirPods discounts around the holiday season, and 2022 is no exception. Below we're tracking numerous record low prices on many AirPods models, with the most drastic discounts focusing on the older AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 1 devices. We're mainly focusing on Amazon deals in this article, with a few exceptions.

AirPods 2 (2019)

The year's best price has hit Apple's 2019 AirPods 2, and they're available for just $79.00 on Amazon right now, down from $129.00. As an entry-level option, this model will be perfectly usable for most users who don't care about the advanced noise-canceling features of the higher-end AirPods.

Delivery estimates have slipped into December, so place your order soon if you want them as a holiday gift.

AirPods 3 (2021)

Next up is Apple's AirPods 3, which are down to their best price ever on Amazon at $139.99. This sale is for the model with the Lightning Charging Case, and delivery estimates have been fluctuating for a while, now sitting around mid-December. If you want these for Christmas, be sure to order soon.

AirPods Pro (2021)

Verizon has the best price we've ever tracked on Apple's first-generation AirPods Pro, available for $159.99, down from their original price of $249.00. These AirPods Pro are the same model that launched in 2019, but they come with the MagSafe Charging Case.

AirPods Pro 2 (2022)

One of the highlights of this year's Black Friday sales is the brand new second-generation AirPods Pro at $199.99 at Amazon, down from $249.00. Woot had the same model for $2 cheaper in mid-November, but that sale quickly sold out and Amazon's has been holding steady for days. It's practically an all-time low price on the latest 2022 AirPods Pro.

AirPods Max (2020)

AirPods Max deals on Amazon include $99 discounts across every color, marking the over-ear headphones down to $449.00. Not an all-time low price, this is a decent second-best option if you absolutely need the AirPods Max this week, but we expect steeper discounts to re-emerge before the holidays are over.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.