Best Black Friday AirPods Deals Available Now

by

Although we've been tracking Black Friday deals for a few weeks now, the shopping holiday is officially kicking off this week and we're highlighting the best sales for each of Apple's product lines. In this article, you'll find the best Black Friday sales on AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max.

new airpods lineup black fridayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can always expect steep AirPods discounts around the holiday season, and 2022 is no exception. Below we're tracking numerous record low prices on many AirPods models, with the most drastic discounts focusing on the older AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 1 devices. We're mainly focusing on Amazon deals in this article, with a few exceptions.

If you're looking for something other than AirPods, you can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. Be sure to visit our Black Friday 2022 Roundup for all of the best deals and discounts happening this week.

Need Help Deciding?

Our buyer's guides are great shopping companions when you're unsure which model is best for you, or for who you're shopping for this season.

For full details on each AirPods model, explore our roundups.

AirPods 2 (2019)

airpods 2 candycanes

The year's best price has hit Apple's 2019 AirPods 2, and they're available for just $79.00 on Amazon right now, down from $129.00. As an entry-level option, this model will be perfectly usable for most users who don't care about the advanced noise-canceling features of the higher-end AirPods.

Delivery estimates have slipped into December, so place your order soon if you want them as a holiday gift.

$50 OFF
$79.00 From Amazon

AirPods 3 (2021)

airpods 3 candycanes

Next up is Apple's AirPods 3, which are down to their best price ever on Amazon at $139.99. This sale is for the model with the Lightning Charging Case, and delivery estimates have been fluctuating for a while, now sitting around mid-December. If you want these for Christmas, be sure to order soon.

$29 OFF
$139.99 From Amazon (Lightning Case)

AirPods Pro (2021)

airpods pro 1 candycanes

Verizon has the best price we've ever tracked on Apple's first-generation AirPods Pro, available for $159.99, down from their original price of $249.00. These AirPods Pro are the same model that launched in 2019, but they come with the MagSafe Charging Case.

$90 OFF
$159.99 From Verizon

AirPods Pro 2 (2022)

airpods pro 2 candycanes

One of the highlights of this year's Black Friday sales is the brand new second-generation AirPods Pro at $199.99 at Amazon, down from $249.00. Woot had the same model for $2 cheaper in mid-November, but that sale quickly sold out and Amazon's has been holding steady for days. It's practically an all-time low price on the latest 2022 AirPods Pro.

$49 OFF
$199.99 From Amazon

AirPods Max (2020)

airpods max candycanes

AirPods Max deals on Amazon include $99 discounts across every color, marking the over-ear headphones down to $449.00. Not an all-time low price, this is a decent second-best option if you absolutely need the AirPods Max this week, but we expect steeper discounts to re-emerge before the holidays are over.

$100 OFF
$449.00 From Amazon

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Top Rated Comments

Eldaerenth Faexidor Avatar
Eldaerenth Faexidor
7 minutes ago at 10:08 am
$449 for APM is a joke. It’s should be $100 because that thing is ancient. We are only weeks away from the year 2023. Lol.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General Black Friday Deals 2022 Blue

All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now

Saturday November 19, 2022 8:00 am PST by
Last week was jam-packed with early Black Friday deals, and now that we're just a few days away from the shopping holiday, we're going back through all of the best sales you might have missed over the past week and updating as prices change and new deals arrive. As with all holiday shopping, there's no guarantee that better prices won't come around later in the season, but if you want to shop...
Read Full Article47 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch in December With These 8 New Features

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Read Full Article41 comments
phill leaves twitter 2

Apple Executive Phil Schiller Deactivates Twitter Account

Sunday November 20, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple's Phil Schiller, responsible for Apple events and the App Store, has deactivated his Twitter account following recent developments on the platform. Schiller often used his account to promote new Apple products, services, software, and initiatives and interact with customers. As noted on Twitter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, however, Schiller's account no longer exists. The account had...
Read Full Article738 comments
accessories for black friday lights

Apple Black Friday Accessory Sales Include Year's Best Prices on AirTag, MagSafe Chargers, and Official iPhone 14 Cases

Sunday November 20, 2022 10:07 am PST by
Even though we're still a few days out from Black Friday, early sales are in full swing this weekend. Today we're tracking an all-time low price on the AirTag 4-Pack, multiple discounts across the official iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe case lineup, and solid deals on Apple's MagSafe Charger accessories. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article10 comments
Top 5 Apple Devices Overdue and Update Feature 1

Top 5 Apple Devices Overdue an Update

Saturday November 19, 2022 7:00 am PST by
Several Apple devices are now over 18 months old, and with new hardware that could bring valuable improvements to them on the horizon, much of it already existing in other devices, there are five important products that seem to be overdue an update. While some devices like the Pro Display XDR and HomePod mini are arguably also due an update, there are at least five main Apple devices that...
Read Full Article153 comments
Target November Deals 1

Target Reveals Black Friday Plans With Week-Long Sales Starting November 20

Friday November 18, 2022 7:58 am PST by
We're just one week away from Black Friday, and today Target has decided to share a sneak peek of what shoppers can expect online and in stores next week. This includes the typical range of Black Friday sales, like TVs and streaming devices, as well as a few Apple products. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article15 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have These Exclusive Features as Apple Pushes Customers Towards Higher-End Models

Friday November 18, 2022 9:42 am PST by
While we're still around 10 months away from Apple introducing the iPhone 15 lineup, rumors already suggest that the higher-end Pro models will have even more exclusive features than usual compared to the standard models next year. In September, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that strong sales of iPhone 14 Pro models would likely encourage Apple to increase differentiation between the iPhone 15...
Read Full Article167 comments
Walmart November Deals Hero 2

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Plans With Week-Long Sales Starting Today

Monday November 21, 2022 8:35 am PST by
Retailers have been waiting longer and longer to reveal their specific plans for the week of Black Friday, now that the shopping event begins as early as October and most companies focus on "early Black Friday" deals first. Today, we've finally got more information from Walmart and all the official Black Friday discounts you can expect to shop this week. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner ...
Read Full Article9 comments