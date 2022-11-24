Best Black Friday Deals on Apple HomeKit Accessories

It is almost Black Friday, the largest shopping day in the United States, where retailers mark down all matter of products ahead of the holidays. Small businesses and major retailers alike are offering sales on tech devices and accessories, so we thought we'd round up some of the best HomeKit deals for those who are looking to expand their Apple smart home ecosystems.



Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these retailers. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Lighting

Thermostats

Cameras and Doorbells

Smart Plugs and Switches

Other HomeKit Products

More Deals

For more Black Friday deals on Apple products ranging from Macs to iPhones to Apple Watches, make sure to check out our dedicated Black Friday roundup.