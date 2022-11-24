Best Black Friday iPad Deals Available Now
Black Friday deals have been in full swing for the better part of a month, and now that the shopping holiday is officially here we're seeing even more solid discounts on Apple devices. We're highlighting the best sales for all of Apple's product lines, and in this article you'll find the best Black Friday sales on iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.
This year, iPad sales include all-time low prices on numerous models, and we're tracking sales on both older generations of the iPad Pro and the new models. Typically, most sales can be found on Amazon below, but a few other retailers are matching, or offering their own discounts.
If you're looking for something other than iPads, be sure to visit our Black Friday 2022 Roundup for all of the best deals and discounts happening today.
iPad
2021
2022
- 64GB Wi-Fi - $426.00 at Amazon / Best Buy ($23 off)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $569.00 at Amazon / Best Buy ($30 off, lowest ever)
- 64GB Cellular - $569.00 at Amazon / Best Buy ($30 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Cellular - $710.99 at Amazon ($38 off, lowest ever)
iPad Air (2022)
- 64GB Wi-Fi - $499.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $649.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)
iPad mini 6
- 64GB Wi-Fi - $399.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $549.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)
- 64GB Cellular - $549.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Cellular - $699.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)
11-Inch iPad Pro
2021/M1
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $649.99 at Best Buy ($150 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $750.99 at Best Buy ($149 off, lowest ever)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,099.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($399 off, lowest ever)
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,449.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($449 off, lowest ever)
2022/M2
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $759.00 at Amazon / Best Buy ($40 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $854.00 at Amazon / Best Buy ($45 off, lowest ever)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,044.00 at Amazon / Best Buy ($55 off, lowest ever)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,424.00 at Best Buy ($75 off, lowest ever)
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,804.00 at Amazon / Best Buy ($95 off, lowest ever)
- 128GB Cellular - $899.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Cellular - $1,043.99 at Amazon ($55 off, lowest ever)
- 512GB Cellular - $1,233.99 at Amazon ($65 off, lowest ever)
- 1TB Cellular - $1,613.99 at Amazon ($85 off, lowest ever)
- 2TB Cellular - $1,993.99 at Amazon ($105 off, lowest ever)
12.9-Inch iPad Pro
2021/M1
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $799.00 at Best Buy ($100 off) ($299 off, lowest ever)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $999.99 at Best Buy ($399 off, lowest ever)
2022/M2
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $999.00 at Amazon / B&H ($100 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00 at Amazon / B&H ($100 off, lowest ever)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,329.00 at Amazon / Best Buy ($70 off, lowest ever)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,709.00 at Amazon / Best Buy ($90 off, lowest ever)
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $2.089.00 at Amazon / Best Buy ($110 off, lowest ever)
- 128GB Cellular - $1,233.99 at Amazon ($65 off, lowest ever)
- 512GB Cellular - $1,518.99 at Amazon ($80 off, lowest ever)
- 1TB Cellular - $1,898.99 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest ever)
- 2TB Cellular - $2,278.99 at Amazon ($120 off, lowest ever)
We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.