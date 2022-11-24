Best Black Friday iPad Deals Available Now

Black Friday deals have been in full swing for the better part of a month, and now that the shopping holiday is officially here we're seeing even more solid discounts on Apple devices. We're highlighting the best sales for all of Apple's product lines, and in this article you'll find the best Black Friday sales on iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This year, iPad sales include all-time low prices on numerous models, and we're tracking sales on both older generations of the iPad Pro and the new models. Typically, most sales can be found on Amazon below, but a few other retailers are matching, or offering their own discounts.

If you're looking for something other than iPads, be sure to visit our Black Friday 2022 Roundup for all of the best deals and discounts happening today.



Need Help Deciding?

Read our buyer's guides comparing your various options before you shop this season.



For full details on each iPad, explore our roundups.

More Black Friday Deals

iPad

2021

64GB Wi-Fi - $269.99 at Amazon / Best Buy ($30 off, lowest ever)

2022

iPad Air (2022)

64GB Wi-Fi - $499.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)

- $499.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever) 256GB Wi-Fi - $649.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)

iPad mini 6

64GB Wi-Fi - $399.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)

- $399.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever) 256GB Wi-Fi - $549.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)

- $549.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever) 64GB Cellular - $549.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)

- $549.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever) 256GB Cellular - $699.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)

11-Inch iPad Pro

2021/M1

128GB Wi-Fi - $649.99 at Best Buy ($150 off, lowest ever)

- $649.99 at Best Buy ($150 off, lowest ever) 256GB Wi-Fi - $750.99 at Best Buy ($149 off, lowest ever)

- $750.99 at Best Buy ($149 off, lowest ever) 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,099.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($399 off, lowest ever)

- $1,099.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($399 off, lowest ever) 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,449.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($449 off, lowest ever)

2022/M2

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

2021/M1

128GB Wi-Fi - $799.00 at Best Buy ($100 off) ($299 off, lowest ever)

- $799.00 at Best Buy ($100 off) ($299 off, lowest ever) 512GB Wi-Fi - $999.99 at Best Buy ($399 off, lowest ever)

2022/M2

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.