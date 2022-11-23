Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals Available Now

We're tracking all of the best Apple product discounts for Black Friday this week, and the Apple Watch always makes a great gift around the holiday season, so you're guaranteed to find solid discounts right now. In this article, you'll discover the best Black Friday sales on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We'll also be looking at previous generation models in an effort to include as many cost-saving options as possible, like the first-generation Apple Watch SE. Most sales can be found on Amazon below, but a few other retailers are matching, or offering their own discounts.

If you're looking for something other than Apple Watches, you can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. Be sure to visit our Black Friday 2022 Roundup for all of the best deals and discounts happening this week.



Apple Watch Series 8

When looking through discounts for the Apple Watch Series 8, keep in mind that our links will typically lead to M/L band sizes, but in many cases you'll be able to find the same discounts for S/M.

GPS

41mm (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum - $349.00 at Amazon, down from $399.00

- $349.00 at Amazon, down from $399.00 41mm Starlight Aluminum - $349.00 (with on-page coupon) at Amazon, down from $399.00

- $349.00 (with on-page coupon) at Amazon, down from $399.00 45mm (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum - $379.99 (with on-page coupon) at Amazon, down from $429.00

- $379.99 (with on-page coupon) at Amazon, down from $429.00 45mm Midnight Aluminum - $379.99 at Amazon, down from $429.00

- $379.99 at Amazon, down from $429.00 45mm Silver Aluminum - $379.00 at Amazon, down from $429.00

Cellular

41mm (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum - $449.00 at Amazon, down from $499.00

- $449.00 at Amazon, down from $499.00 41mm Midnight Aluminum - $449.00 at Amazon, down from $499.00

- $449.00 at Amazon, down from $499.00 41mm Silver Aluminum - $449.00 at Amazon, down from $499.00

- $449.00 at Amazon, down from $499.00 41mm Starlight Aluminum - $449.00 at Amazon, down from $499.00

- $449.00 at Amazon, down from $499.00 45mm Midnight Aluminum - $479.00 at Amazon, down from $529.00

- $479.00 at Amazon, down from $529.00 45mm Silver Aluminum - $479.00 at Amazon, down from $529.00

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

There are also a few fresh discounts on the 2022 Apple Watch SE on Amazon, including savings on both GPS and Cellular versions of the lower-cost wearable. All the deals listed below are second-best prices, and Best Buy is matching a few.

GPS

40mm Midnight Aluminum - $229.00 at Amazon, down from $249.00

- $229.00 at Amazon, down from $249.00 40mm Silver Aluminum - $229.00 at Amazon, down from $249.00

- $229.00 at Amazon, down from $249.00 40mm Starlight Aluminum - $229.00 at Amazon, down from $249.00

- $229.00 at Amazon, down from $249.00 44mm Midnight Aluminum - $259.00 at Amazon, down from $279.00

- $259.00 at Amazon, down from $279.00 44mm Silver Aluminum - $259.00 at Amazon, down from $279.00

- $259.00 at Amazon, down from $279.00 44mm Starlight Aluminum - $259.00 at Amazon, down from $279.00

Cellular

40mm Midnight Aluminum - $279.00 at Amazon, down from $299.00

- $279.00 at Amazon, down from $299.00 40mm Silver Aluminum - $279.00 at Amazon, down from $299.00

- $279.00 at Amazon, down from $299.00 40mm Starlight Aluminum - $279.00 at Amazon, down from $299.00

- $279.00 at Amazon, down from $299.00 44mm Midnight Aluminum - $309.00 at Amazon, down from $329.00

- $309.00 at Amazon, down from $329.00 44mm Silver Aluminum - $309.00 at Amazon, down from $329.00

- $309.00 at Amazon, down from $329.00 44mm Starlight Aluminum - $309.00 at Amazon, down from $329.00

Apple Watch Ultra

Black Friday 2022 has seen the introduction of the first notable discount across the Apple Watch Ultra lineup, all priced at $739.00 on Amazon, down from $799.00. You'll find nearly every model at this price, including those with the Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band, all with varying sizes available. Best Buy is matching these prices.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)

If you want to prioritize savings and aren't worried about owning a previous-generation model, Walmart has the first-generation Apple Watch SE for just $149.00 this week. It's an all-time low price on this older model.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.