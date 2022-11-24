Best Black Friday iMac and MacBook Deals Available Now

Our Black Friday coverage continues today with the best deals you can find on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac. As with all Black Friday deals, we aren't sure how long any of these will last, and prices are always fluctuating, so if you see something you want, be sure to buy it soon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're looking for something other than Macs, be sure to visit our Black Friday 2022 Roundup for all of the best deals and discounts happening today.



MacBook Pro

13-inch MacBook Pro (2022)

M2 256GB - $1,149.00 at Amazon ($150 off)

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

8-Core M1 Pro, 512GB - $1,599.99 at Amazon / Best Buy ($399 off, lowest ever)

- $1,599.99 at Amazon / Best Buy ($399 off, lowest ever) 10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB - $1,999.99 at Amazon ($499 off, lowest ever)

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

MacBook Air

MacBook Air (2020)

M1 256GB - $799.00 at Amazon ($200 off, lowest ever)

MacBook Air (2022)

M2 256GB - $1,049.99 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($150 off, lowest ever)

- $1,049.99 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($150 off, lowest ever) M2 512GB - $1,299.00 at Best Buy ($200 off, lowest ever)

iMac

24-inch iMac (2021)

M1 Chip w/ 7-Core GPU, 256GB - $1,149.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

- $1,149.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever) M1 Chip w/ 8-Core GPU, 256GB - $1,349.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

- $1,349.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever) M1 Chip w/ 8-Core GPU, 512GB - $1,549.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

27-inch iMac (2020)

3.1 GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,199.99 at Amazon / Best Buy ($599 off, lowest price)

- $1,199.99 at Amazon / Best Buy ($599 off, lowest price) 3.8 GHz 8-Core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,699.99 at Best Buy ($599 off, lowest ever)

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.