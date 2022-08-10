iPhone 14 Pro Predicted to Start With Increased 256GB Storage Alongside Rumored Price Increase

Earlier today, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed iPhone 14 Pro models will be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro models. Kuo did not reveal exact pricing, but he said that the average selling price of all four iPhone 14 models will increase by about 15% overall.

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Rear Flat MacRumors Exclusive
While higher prices would be disappointing for customers, it is possible the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer increased storage in return for the extra cost. In June, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce predicted that iPhone 14 Pro models could start with 256GB of storage, compared to 128GB for iPhone 13 Pro models. However, the chart said the storage amounts were still "TBD" at the time, so we'll have to wait and see.

Other rumored upgrades for iPhone 14 Pro models include a faster A16 chip, a new pill-shaped cutout and hole replacing the notch, an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera lens with support for 8K video recording, front camera autofocus, faster RAM, and an always-on display that shows the Lock Screen's time, date, widgets, and newly re-added battery percentage.

iphone 14 chart trendforce
In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099 respectively with 128GB of storage. With around a 10% price increase, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,099 and $1,199 respectively, which would be the same prices as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with 256GB of storage. However, the exact price increases if any remain to be seen.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup in September as usual. It's unclear if the standard iPhone 14 models would also see a price increase given they are still expected to have an A15 chip and lack many other upgrades rumored for the Pro models. A sketchy rumor claimed the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 will continue to start at $799.

Top Rated Comments

GuruZac Avatar
GuruZac
2 hours ago at 11:16 am
If it starts at $1099 at 256GB storage, then it’s not a price hike. That would actually be where it’s at now and appropriate starting storage for a Pro device with the cameras it is expected to have.
Score: 26 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MICHAELSD Avatar
MICHAELSD
2 hours ago at 11:17 am
Apple sets the trend for the market. If they want to raise pricing, competitors will follow suit with their premium smartphones.

Including 256GB of storage as standard is an elegant way to increase ASP while still providing value.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
2 hours ago at 11:40 am

I've never even thought about the frame of my phone cus its always been covered by a case.
Rocking an iPhone without a case feels so nice and premium.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Adithya007 Avatar
Adithya007
2 hours ago at 11:18 am
Given how they increased the price of the new MacBook Air for the same storage, this will never happen although I’d be happy to be wrong though.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
2 hours ago at 11:19 am
I wish 2TB was offered by Apple this year.

What happened to the "Titanium" frame? ?‍♀️
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
2 hours ago at 11:23 am
This will be a nice storage increase for my next Apple Camera sorry, ‘iPhone’!



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
