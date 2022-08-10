iPhone 14 Pro Predicted to Start With Increased 256GB Storage Alongside Rumored Price Increase

Earlier today, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed iPhone 14 Pro models will be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro models. Kuo did not reveal exact pricing, but he said that the average selling price of all four iPhone 14 models will increase by about 15% overall.



While higher prices would be disappointing for customers, it is possible the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer increased storage in return for the extra cost. In June, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce predicted that iPhone 14 Pro models could start with 256GB of storage, compared to 128GB for iPhone 13 Pro models. However, the chart said the storage amounts were still "TBD" at the time, so we'll have to wait and see.

Other rumored upgrades for iPhone 14 Pro models include a faster A16 chip, a new pill-shaped cutout and hole replacing the notch, an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera lens with support for 8K video recording, front camera autofocus, faster RAM, and an always-on display that shows the Lock Screen's time, date, widgets, and newly re-added battery percentage.



In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099 respectively with 128GB of storage. With around a 10% price increase, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,099 and $1,199 respectively, which would be the same prices as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with 256GB of storage. However, the exact price increases if any remain to be seen.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup in September as usual. It's unclear if the standard iPhone 14 models would also see a price increase given they are still expected to have an A15 chip and lack many other upgrades rumored for the Pro models. A sketchy rumor claimed the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 will continue to start at $799.