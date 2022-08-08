iOS 16 Beta 5: Battery Percentage Now Displayed in iPhone Status Bar

With the fifth beta of iOS 16, Apple has updated the battery icon on iPhones with Face ID to display the specific battery percentage rather than just a visual representation of battery level. The new battery indicator is available on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, with the exception of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12/13 mini. It is also available on the iPhone X and the iPhone XS.
Battery percent has not been present on iPhones that have Face ID because of the lack of space on either side of the notch that houses the TrueDepth camera hardware. The new design adds the specific battery level to the battery icon, providing a better idea of battery status at a glance.
In iOS 15 and earlier versions of iOS, the battery icon shows a visual of the battery level, but it does not provide a specific percent. To get that information, iPhone users need to swipe down into Control Center or swipe over to the Today center view to see the battery widget.
The battery icon changes colors based on the status of the battery, and the color of the iPhone's wallpaper. When charging, for example, the battery icon is green and shows a charging indicator.
Battery percentage can be toggled on and off in the Settings app in the Battery section. The battery percentage feature appears to be available on most iPhones that have a notch, but it does not appear to be an option on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11, or iPhone XR perhaps due to space constraints.
iOS 16 beta 5 is available to developers at the current time, and Apple will be releasing a public beta in the near future.
Update: Last year, asked Apple for this feature to bring it back right before iPhone 13 Pro Max was released. Sure enough, I submitted the feedback as well and emailed Craig Federgihi about it.
Source: https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/bring-back-the-battery-percentage-in-the-status-bar.2311562/?post=30290232#post-30290232