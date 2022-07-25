iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Have 6GB of Faster RAM
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes.
The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone
lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current iPhones feature LPDDR4X, and that's expected to continue to be the case for the standard iPhone 14 models
.
Unlike the iPhone 13 series, which starts at 4GB of memory, all models of the iPhone 14 lineup will feature 6GB of RAM. LPDDR5 memory on the higher-end iPhones will mean better and more energy-efficient performance compared to the standard models. The lineup will look as follows:
- iPhone 14: 6GB (LPDDR4X)
- iPhone 14 Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)
- iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR5)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR5)
In a shift from precedent, only the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are rumored to be powered by the new "A16" chip. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to report on the newer memory standard in March, alongside saying the standard iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 chip.
We're just roughly two months away from when Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 during its annual fall event. Apple is rumored to have a busy fall planned for this year, with new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods all on the horizon.
The new iPhones are rumored to feature several new features and changes, ranging from significantly improved cameras, to a potential new purple color, a hole-punch and pill-shaped notch replacement, and more. You can learn more about everything we know about the upcoming iPhones with our roundup.
Popular Stories
The upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that this year's high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current Apple Watch...
In iOS 15.6 and the latest iOS 16 beta, Apple appears to have intentionally removed the AirTag battery indicator in the Find My app. In previous versions of iOS, a small battery icon, similar to the iPhone battery status, appears below an AirTag's name and location when the AirTag card is opened in Find My. While not accompanied by a percentage, the icon provided an approximate...
While the full-size HomePod, 12-inch MacBook, and iMac Pro have all been discontinued, rumors suggest all three products could return in the future.
Keep reading for a recap of everything that we have heard so far about potential comebacks for these products and new features and changes to expect.
HomePod
Apple discontinued the full-size HomePod in March 2021, with the company deciding...
Apple has added to its list of suppliers for the iPhone 14 series in a bid to avoid potential supply chain shortages when mass production of the devices begins, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a series of tweets, Kuo said components from SG Micro have passed quality certification for the high-end iPhone 14 models, meaning the Chinese company has been greenlighted to supply components...
If you've been holding on to your iPhone XS and are considering upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro when it launches later this year, check out our list below for a recap of the many new features and changes to expect. The list includes major new features added since the iPhone 11 Pro, as well as rumored features for the iPhone 14 Pro.
Have another iPhone model? Check out our iPhone X vs. 14 Pro, ...
Apple last week launched a redesigned version of the MacBook Air that's equipped with a next-generation M2 chip. If you own the original M1 MacBook Air and have been thinking about upgrading, or if you're simply new to the MacBook Air and are trying to choose between the two machines, we've done a hands-on comparison video pitting the M2 MacBook Air against the prior-generation M1 MacBook Air.
...
Top Rated Comments
They usually put different RAM in high-end models because they now have different video capabilities and may face heavier video workloads. Don't just type the first thing that comes into your head.
Honestly, the top item on my wishlist is just for Apple to tone down the overprocessing in their photos. Picture profiles help, but it's not enough.
They've recently been making the same mistake Google made this year with the Pixels. Updating the hardware without reducing the software processing that was more tuned to support older, smaller lenses and sensors.
The point of LPDDR5 is not faster performance or whatever (higher number = faster performance hurrdurr), it's improved battery life.