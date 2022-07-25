iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Have 6GB of Faster RAM

The iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes.

The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current iPhones feature LPDDR4X, and that's expected to continue to be the case for the standard iPhone 14 models

Unlike the iPhone 13 series, which starts at 4GB of memory, all models of the iPhone 14 lineup will feature 6GB of RAM. LPDDR5 memory on the higher-end iPhones will mean better and more energy-efficient performance compared to the standard models. The lineup will look as follows:



iPhone 14: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

6GB iPhone 14 Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

6GB iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR5)

6GB iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR5)

In a shift from precedent, only the higher-end ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models are rumored to be powered by the new "A16" chip. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to report on the newer memory standard in March, alongside saying the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will retain the A15 chip.

We're just roughly two months away from when Apple is expected to announce the ‌iPhone 14‌ during its annual fall event. Apple is rumored to have a busy fall planned for this year, with new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods all on the horizon.

The new iPhones are rumored to feature several new features and changes, ranging from significantly improved cameras, to a potential new purple color, a hole-punch and pill-shaped notch replacement, and more. You can learn more about everything we know about the upcoming iPhones with our roundup.