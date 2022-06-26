Gurman: iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Always-On Display Showing iOS 16's New Lock Screen Widgets

iPhone 14 Pro models are widely expected to feature always-on displays that allow users to view glanceable information without having to tap to wake the screen. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman said the feature will include support for iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets for weather, fitness, and more.



"Like the Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be able to show widgets displaying weather, calendars, stocks, activities and other data while the screen remains at a low brightness and frame rate," wrote Gurman. "And there will be a setting—also like the Apple Watch—that keeps sensitive data from appearing on the lock screen for all to see."

The always-on display will also likely be able to show the time, date, and unread notifications indicator. In line with the Apple Watch, which has featured an always-on display mode since the Series 5, it is likely that Apple will give users the option to enable or disable the always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro models via the Settings app.

As mentioned by Gurman, the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display mode should preserve battery life with a combination of lower brightness and a low refresh rate. Introduced on iPhone 13 Pro models, ProMotion allows the display to drop as low as 1Hz when idle.

Apple will likely unveil its iPhone 14 lineup around September as usual, barring any major supply chain disruptions. Only the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature always-on displays, but the feature could trickle down to standard models in the future.

Gurman also said Apple is planning a new Mac mini with an M2 Pro chip, a new Apple TV with an A14 chip, a revamped HomePod, and more.