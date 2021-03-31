Apple Seeds Sixth Betas of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the sixth betas of upcoming iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta updates coming one week after Apple released the fifth iOS and iPadOS 14.5 betas.

14
iOS and iPadOS 14.5 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

iOS 14.5 is the biggest update to iOS 14 to date, introducing several significant new features. First and foremost, Apple is making it easier to unlock an iPhone when you're wearing a face mask with a new "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

This opt-in option lets you use an unlocked and authenticated Apple Watch as a secondary authentication method to unlock an ‌iPhone‌ alongside Face ID. With this feature, you no longer have to enter a passcode or remove your mask to unlock your ‌iPhone‌. Both an ‌iPhone‌ running iOS 14.5 and an Apple Watch are required to use this, and the Apple Watch cannot authenticate Apple Pay purchases, App Store purchases, or unlock third-party apps that use Face ID.

iphone apple watch unlock
The update also brings worldwide support for 5G in Dual-SIM mode on iPhone 12 models, so if you use multiple lines, both can now connect at 5G speeds. Prior to now, Dual-SIM mode was limited to LTE networks.

iPhone 12 5G Dual Carrier Feature orange
With watchOS 7.4, iOS and iPadOS 14.5 include AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness+, so Apple Fitness+ subscribers can start a workout on an ‌iPhone‌ or iPAd and then AirPlay it to a compatible smart TV or set-top box. ‌AirPlay‌ 2 supports audio and video, but it does not display on-screen workout metrics.

Apple fitness plus feature
PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers are supported on the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌ with iOS 14.5, and code suggests that Apple is going to add joint account support for the Apple Card in the near future.

play station dualsense controller
iOS 14.5 includes a Waze-like crowdsourcing feature for reporting accidents, hazards, and speed checks along a route in Maps when getting directions.

apple maps report accident
There's a new "Report" button available in the Apple Maps app that lets you tap to report an accident, hazard, or speed trap at your location in the ‌Apple Maps‌ app, which is a feature that mapping app Waze offers. This is available directly on the ‌iPhone‌ and in CarPlay.

There are several new emoji characters in the iOS 14.5 beta, with Apple introducing heart on fire, mending heart, exhaling face, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds, along with different gender options for people with beards. There are also new couple emojis that have new skin tone mixes.

iOS 4
Apple removed the blood from the syringe emoji, updated the Headphone emoji to look like the AirPods Max rather than a generic set of headphones, and added a helmet to the rock climbing emoji.

In the Find My app, there's a new "Items" tab that's been added, which will work with non-Apple products like Beats headphones and Belkin's wireless earbuds that have been designed to integrate with the ‌Find My‌ app. Anything item tracking function that uses Apple's ‌Find My‌ API will be shown here right alongside your Apple devices, and the Items tab will also work with AirTags when those are finally released.

The iOS 14.5 beta addresses the green tint issue that some ‌iPhone‌ owners have been experiencing, with Apple confirming that the beta has "optimizations" to help with the issue.

"iOS and iPadOS 14.5 beta 2 includes an optimization to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that might appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds," reads Apple's iOS 14.5 beta notes. For some users, there are improvements thanks to the optimizations, but for others, the issue still appears to exist, so Apple may have some further work to do.

iOS and iPadOS 14.5 add a new feature for choosing a preferred streaming music service to use with Siri. So if you prefer Spotify over Apple Music, for example, you can now choose Spotify as the app you want to use with ‌Siri‌ and all ‌Siri‌ song requests will go through Spotify without the need to add "on Spotify" to the end of ‌Siri‌ requests. This is a new ‌Siri‌ intelligence feature that works with music apps, podcast apps, and audiobook apps.

siri music app default
iOS 14.5 is the update where Apple will begin requiring developers to comply with its App Tracking Transparency rules. Going forward, developers will need to ask for and receive your permission to access your random advertising identifier and track your activity across apps and websites.

app tracking transparency prompt ios 14
Apple has made design tweaks to the Apple News and Podcasts apps, plus there are new print and sort options in Reminders. There are new settings for emergency alerts, a horizontal loading screen on the ‌iPad‌, and tons of other smaller feature tweaks that are outlined in our full iOS 14.5 features guide, which we've been keeping updated throughout the testing process.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14

Top Rated Comments

prwnr Avatar
prwnr
23 minutes ago at 10:08 am
covid and masks will end sooner than they will release the unlock with watch feature while wearing mask ?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aesc80 Avatar
aesc80
17 minutes ago at 10:14 am

It's a beta, as it says. Why, does it being a release candidate add some sort of special sauce?
Release Candidate pretty much means it's ready to deliver. The special sauce is slathered on, the bun is topped. It's wrapped snug in it's wrapper, and placed in a cute box. Short of a hair being found in the burger, it would get sent to the customer in a week. That's one cold ass burger.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wfulle Avatar
wfulle
20 minutes ago at 10:10 am

covid and masks will end sooner than they will release the unlock with watch feature while wearing mask ?
Yeah lol at this point they could make it iOS 14.6
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vbctv Avatar
vbctv
17 minutes ago at 10:14 am

It's a beta, as it says. Why, does it being a release candidate add some sort of special sauce?
No but an RC means general release likely in the next week & could be a sign of an upcoming Apple Show or product release using how this beta has certain stuff in it. Also it would turn debug off which would likely speed up your devices even more.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Psychicbob Avatar
Psychicbob
4 minutes ago at 10:27 am
I’m beginning to think they will release a 14.5 Gamma version next
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
3 minutes ago at 10:28 am

Release Candidate pretty much means it's ready to deliver. The special sauce is slathered on, the bun is topped. It's wrapped snug in it's wrapper, and placed in a cute box. Short of a hair being found in the burger, it would get sent to the customer in a week. That's one cold ass burger.
Using your analogy then apples software lately has more than a few hairs, an entire wig.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

new macbookpro wallpaper screen

Apple Planning to Discontinue High-End 13-inch MacBook Pro

Monday March 22, 2021 3:25 am PDT by
Apple may discontinue the 13.3-inch high-end MacBook Pro, following rumors that the machine will be replaced with a redesigned 14-inch model later this year. While Apple appears to be committed to the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro for the time being as an entry-level model, having updated it with an M1 Apple silicon chip in November, the high-end 13.3-inch MacBook Pro has not been updated since May...
Read Full Article
m1 4nm feature2

Apple Orders 4nm Chip Production for Next-Generation Macs

Tuesday March 30, 2021 12:35 am PDT by
Apple has booked the initial production capacity of 4nm chips with long-time supplier TSMC for its next-generation Apple silicon, according to industry sources cited in a new report today from DigiTimes. From today's report: Apple has already booked the initial capacity of TSMC's N4 for its new-generation Mac series, the sources indicated. Apple has also contracted TSMC to make its...
Read Full Article98 comments
Apple wwdc21 newsroom article tile 033021 big

Apple Announces Digital WWDC 2021 Event Taking Place June 7-11

Tuesday March 30, 2021 6:08 am PDT by
Apple today confirmed that its 32nd annual Worldwide Developers Conference will again be a digital-only event with no in-person gathering due to the ongoing public health crisis. As with last year's event, WWDC 2021 will be held online from June 7-11. Prior to 2020, Apple hosted WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, but at the current time, it is not safe for...
Read Full Article180 comments
galaxy s21 iphone 12 pro max front feature2

Android Rapidly Losing Users to iPhone

Tuesday March 30, 2021 2:40 am PDT by
Android appears to be rapidly losing loyal users to the iPhone, according to a recent survey by SellCell. SellCell's survey examined the brand loyalty of five major smartphone makers, the preferred brand of choice for switchers, factors affecting brand loyalty and brand switching, and the most and least popular flagship smartphones based on the answers of 5,000 U.S.-based smartphone users. ...
Read Full Article
ipad fanned out feature

New Low-Cost iPad and iPad Mini 6 Coming Soon

Friday March 26, 2021 4:06 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release a ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad mini this year, according to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In a recent report that mainly focused on Apple's upcoming high-end iPad Pro models, Gurman explained that the company is planning to refresh the cheapest iPads in the product lineup too:Apple plans to refresh its cheapest iPad aimed at...
Read Full Article
airtags 30 dollars feature rose

Leaker Reveals Size of Apple's AirTags and Says They'll Cost Around $39

Friday March 26, 2021 4:57 am PDT by
Apple's rumored AirTags item trackers will be slightly larger than a 50 cent coin and around three times the thickness, based on dimensions offered by leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro). According to Weinbach, the AirTags will come in one size measuring 32mm x 32mm x 6mm, which would put the circular devices in the same ballpark diameter-wise as a half dollar piece ...
Read Full Article258 comments
Top Stories 54 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 13 Front Glass Leak, Rugged Apple Watch, HomePods With Screens?

Saturday March 27, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
With March drawing to a close and no sign yet of an Apple media event, rumors are continuing to dominate the news cycle. This week saw a number of new reports about the iPhone 13, a potential "rugged" Apple Watch model, a HomePod with a screen and camera, and more. The competitive dispute between Apple and Intel also took an interesting turn this week, with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger...
Read Full Article23 comments
apple bitcoin app scam

Bitcoin Scam App Approved by Apple Robs iPhone User of $600,000+

Tuesday March 30, 2021 12:30 pm PDT by
A scam bitcoin app that was designed to look like a genuine app was accepted by Apple's App Store review team and ended up costing iPhone user Phillipe Christodoulou 17.1 bitcoin, or upwards of $600,000 at the time of the theft, reports The Washington Post. Christodoulou wanted to check on his bitcoin balance back in February, and searched Apple's App Store for "Trezor," the company that...
Read Full Article396 comments
ipad two ports docking 1

Images of Prototype Show Apple Planned iPad With Two Ports

Monday March 29, 2021 6:20 am PDT by
Apple prototyped models of the first-generation iPad with two ports for expanded docking options, according to images of a prototype unit. Shared on Twitter by Apple device collector Giulio Zompetti, the images reinforce previous reports that Apple was planning to offer two 30-pin connector ports on the original iPad, with one on the base below the Home Button, and one on the left-hand...
Read Full Article39 comments
iOS 14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 to Fix Actively Exploited Security Vulnerability

Friday March 26, 2021 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2, minor security updates that come close to three weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS/iPadOS 14.4 updates. The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings >...
Read Full Article122 comments