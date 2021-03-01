iOS 14.5 to Introduce Find My Support for Powerbeats Pro

Beginning with iOS and iPadOS 14.5, Powerbeats Pro users will be able to locate, track, and find their headphones with the built-in Find My app.

The ‌Find My‌ app, formerly named ‌Find My‌ iPhone, helps users locate and track devices linked to their iCloud accounts such as their ‌iPhone‌, Mac, Apple Watch, or AirPods. Thanks to Apple's purchase of Beats in 2014, products such as the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ have enjoyed deep integration with iOS and macOS. However, they have lacked support for the ‌Find My‌ app.

With iOS and iPadOS 14.5, users will be able to locate and keep track of their Bluetooth earbuds right from within the ‌Find My‌ app. Currently, Apple says that if ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ are lost, customers should contact Apple Support, making the process of finding them lengthy.

Like ‌AirPods‌, users will be able to trigger a sound to play from the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ to locate them. All in all, the new integration helps blur the line between the software experience for Apple's ‌AirPods‌ line and the Beats brand.

iOS and iPadOS 14.5, expected in the early spring, has quickly become the most significant update to iOS 14 since its launch in September. Starting with the new update in conjunction with watchOS 7.5, users will be able to unlock their iPhones with their Apple Watch, even if they're wearing a mask. Additional features in the update include crowdsourcing for accidents in Apple Maps, brand new emojis, the ability to select a default music streaming service and more.

