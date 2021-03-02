iOS 14.5 Beta 3 Enables 'Items' Tab in Find My to Keep Track of Beats Headphones and Third-Party Accessories

Beginning with iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, users will be able to keep track of select non-Apple-branded products like Beats headphones and upcoming Belkin wireless earbuds using Apple's built-in Find My app.



In preparation for the launch of this feature, Apple has made a new "Items" tab visible by default in the Find My app in the third beta of iOS 14.5 seeded to developers today. Previously, this tab was only accessible by toggling a developer setting or by entering the URL scheme "findmy://items" in Safari on an iPhone or iPad, but it now appears automatically for all users running the latest beta.

Apple's long-rumored AirTags item trackers are expected to be managed through the "Items" tab in the Find My app as well.

Similar to Tile, AirTags are expected to help users keep track of their personal belongings, such as their backpack or luggage, with users receiving a push notification on their Apple devices when they are separated from a tagged item. AirTags are expected to support Ultra Wideband for improved location accuracy, with helpful augmented reality functionality through the Find My app for locating misplaced items.

Tile is reportedly planning its own Ultra Wideband item trackers to rival AirTags.

(Thanks, IceCool Tech!)