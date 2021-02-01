iOS 14.5 to Add Support for Joint Apple Card Accounts

Code discovered in iOS 14.5 by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser suggests that Apple is planning to introduce a new feature that will allow for multiple people to use the same Apple Card account.



Right now, ‌Apple Card‌ usage is tied to an individual and there is no option to share an account with another person, which is an oversight as some people prefer to share credit cards with spouses rather than having separate accounts.

Assets in iOS 14.5 suggest that Apple Cards will support more than one user, likely through Apple's Family Sharing feature. These assets were also highlighted by 9to5Mac. Some of the code snippets:



Share responsibility for all account activity, including payment of current and future balances.

You are now sharing ‌Apple Card‌ with [Person]

As Joint Owner, you can only invite members of your Family Sharing group.

‌Apple Card‌ can now be shared with up to a maximum of [number] people.

You can only invite people over the age of 13, and on the latest version of iOS to share your ‌Apple Card‌.

[Person] can now use your ‌Apple Card‌ for purchases.

[Person] can earn Daily Cash whenever they spend using your ‌Apple Card‌.

[Person] can make any purchase with no limit up to your available credit.

[Person] can make any purchase up to a maximum transaction limit of [number].

You're invited to share a joint ‌Apple Card‌ with [Person].

Share Your ‌Apple Card‌ with eligible friends and family in your family group. Build credit together, track spending, and receive Daily Cash.

The main ‌Apple Card‌ account holder will be able to invite family members to use the ‌Apple Card‌ account, with family spending available for viewing in the Wallet app. Account holders will be able to set spending limits so all family members, including children, can use the card.

This feature does not appear to be live for ‌Apple Card‌ holders in the first iOS 14.5 beta as of yet, but it's likely something that we'll see introduced in a later beta or with the iOS 14.5 release coming this spring.