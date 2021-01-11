CES 2021: Belkin Debuts New 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger, Find My-Compatible Soundform Wireless EarBuds

Belkin today debuted the Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe, which is designed to work with Apple's iPhone 12 lineup.



The Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 with ‌MagSafe‌ is similar to the existing Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 with MagSafe, but it includes a single ‌MagSafe‌ charger and eliminates the accompanying Apple Watch charger. It also features a wireless charging base that supports AirPods, AirPods Pro, or another iPhone that charges over Qi-based wireless charging.



The ‌MagSafe‌ charger is able to charge Apple's ‌iPhone 12‌ models at 15W, while the base charger charges at 5W. The ‌MagSafe‌ charger works just like Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger and it can be used in either portrait or landscape orientation. It comes in either black or white. Belkin is pricing the Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 with ‌MagSafe‌ at $99.95, and it will be launching in March or April 2021.

Belkin today also announced the launch of Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, which are wire-free earbuds that offer up to eight hours of play time, environmental noise cancellation, and Qi-based wireless charging.



The Freedom True Wireless Earbuds are the first third-party product compatible with the Find My app, and will be able to be tracked and located right alongside Apple devices in ‌Find My‌ if they should be lost or stolen.

Belkin's Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds will be available in March or April 2021.