Apple Fitness+ Gaining AirPlay 2 Support in iOS 14.5

With the watchOS 7.4 and iOS 14.5 betas, Apple is adding AirPlay 2 support to the Apple Fitness+ app, which is a feature that Apple Fitness+ users have been hoping for.



As noted by TechCrunch, Apple Fitness+ workouts will be able to be streamed to ‌AirPlay‌ 2-compatible television sets from an iPhone or iPad, allowing workouts to be viewed on a larger screen by those who do not have an Apple TV.

Audio and video will be able to be sent to an ‌AirPlay‌ 2-enabled TV or set-top box, but Apple Watch metrics will not be able to be displayed on the screen.

Activity rings, workout time remaining, calories burned, and burn bars will not show up on the television set over ‌AirPlay‌ 2 and will instead need to be viewed on the connected ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌, but this should be a welcome change for those who want to be able to watch Apple Fitness+ workouts on a larger screen.

The optimal way to use Apple Fitness+ is with an ‌Apple TV‌ as the service is built into the Fitness app on the ‌Apple TV‌, but there are many people out there with an AirPlay-compatible TV and no ‌Apple TV‌ set-top box to use with it.