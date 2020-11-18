Guides
App Store Fee Cut Attracts Criticism From Major Developers Like Spotify and Epic

by

A number of industry players, including Spotify, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, and Basecamp CTO David Heinemeier Hansson, have today criticized Apple's move to launch a new App Store Small Business Program that will halve App Store fees for small business owners and independent developers (via The Verge).

app store 15 percent feature

After Apple announced the new program, Spotify released a statement saying that it proved the ‌App Store‌ policies are "arbitrary and capricious."

Apple's anti-competitive behavior threatens all developers on iOS, and this latest move further demonstrates that their ‌App Store‌ policies are arbitrary and capricious. While we find their fees to be excessive and discriminatory, Apple's tying of its own payment system to the ‌App Store‌ and the communications restrictions it uses to punish developers who choose not to use it, put apps like Spotify at a significant disadvantage to their own competing service. Ensuring that the market remains competitive is a critical task. We hope that regulators will ignore Apple's "window dressing" and act with urgency to protect consumer choice, ensure fair competition, and create a level playing field for all.

Spotify has repeatedly sparred with Apple in recent years, accusing the company of anti-competitive behavior. The accusations peaked with Spotify's formal complaint to the European regulators that Apple used the ‌App Store‌ to deliberately disadvantage other app developers, which lead to an EU Commission antitrust investigation.

‌Epic Games‌ CEO Tim Sweeney also released a statement, arguing that Apple is "gerrymandering the community with a patchwork of special deals" by setting up the Small Business Program.

This would be something to celebrate were it not a calculated move by Apple to divide app creators and preserve their monopoly on stores and payments, again breaking the promise of treating all developers equally. By giving special 15 percent terms to select robber barons like Amazon, and now also to small indies, Apple is hoping to remove enough critics that they can get away with their blockade on competition and 30 percent tax on most in-app purchases. But consumers will still pay inflated prices marked up by the Apple tax.

Apple and Epic have been embroiled in a legal battle since August, when Apple removed Fortnite from the ‌‌App Store‌‌ after ‌‌Epic Games‌‌ introduced a direct payment option in the app, defying the ‌‌App Store‌‌ rules. ‌‌Epic Games‌‌ promptly filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of anti-competitive actions.

Basecamp CTO David Heinemeier Hansson, who is also responsible for the "Hey" email app which Apple threatened to remove from the App Store in June for breaching its rules, shared a large number of tweets criticising Apple's decision to launch the program, saying that "Machiavelli would be so proud of Apple. Trying to split the ‌App Store‌ opposition with conditional charity concessions, they – a $2T conglomerate – get to paint any developer making more than $1m as greedy, always wanting more. As clever as its sick."

Hansson also said that the "only good thing" about "this cynical, Machiavellian ploy to split developers" is that "it shows they're sweating. Even if just a little."

In September, Spotify, ‌Epic Games‌, and Basecamp joined forces to form the "Coalition for App Fairness," which aims to highlight developer issues with Apple. The organization set out a number of demands, including the assertions that "no developer should be required to use an app store exclusively," "every developer should always have access to app stores," and "no developer should be required to pay unfair, unreasonable or discriminatory fees or revenue shares."

While Spotify, ‌Epic Games‌, and Hey have each taken issue with Apple's ‌App Store‌ policies in the past, research by app analytics firm Sensor Tower does highlight an interesting observation about Apple's Small Business Program. The research, cited by The New York Times, states that the ‌App Store‌ fee change "will affect roughly 98 percent of the companies that pay Apple a commission... But those developers accounted for less than 5 percent of ‌App Store‌ revenues last year..." This means that Apple is retaining its 30 percent commission on the two percent of companies that generate 95 percent of its ‌App Store‌ revenue.

Apple says that it expects the ‌‌App Store‌‌ Small Business Program to generate more digital commerce, support new jobs, and provide more funds for small businesses to invest back into their apps as they work to create software for Apple's users.

Top Stories

macbookpro13large

macOS Big Sur Update Bricking Some Older MacBook Pro Models

Sunday November 15, 2020 5:33 am PST by
A large number of late 2013 and mid 2014 13-inch MacBook Pro owners are reporting that the macOS Big Sur update is bricking their machines. A MacRumors forum thread contains a significant number of users reporting the issue, and similar problems are being reported across Reddit and the Apple Support Communities, suggesting the problem is widespread. Users are reporting that during the...
Read Full Article601 comments
rosetta 2 m1 benchmark single core

Apple Silicon M1 Emulating x86 is Still Faster Than Every Other Mac in Single Core Benchmark

Sunday November 15, 2020 2:30 pm PST by
The first native benchmarks of Apple's M1 chip appeared on the Geekbench site last week showing impressive native performance. Today, new benchmarks have begun showing up for the M1 chip emulating x86 under Rosetta 2. Single Core Mac benchmarks The new Rosetta 2 Geekbench results uploaded show that the M1 chip running on a MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM has single-core and multi-core scores of ...
Read Full Article663 comments
Apple Holiday Homepage

Reliable Leaker Says Apple Plans to Introduce 'Christmas Surprise'

Saturday November 14, 2020 5:07 pm PST by
Apple is planning to introduce a "Christmas surprise" next month, according to reliable leaker L0vetodream. In a usual enigmatic tweet, L0vetodream says that Apple's "surprise" will be "good for winter." It remains to be seen at the current time as to what the tweet may be referring to. You'll get a Christmas surprise from Apple（PS：Winter exclusive、good for winter）— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) N ...
Read Full Article182 comments
macbook pro touch bar m1

Apple Silicon M1 MacBook Pro Earns 7508 Multi-Core Score in Cinebench Benchmark

Monday November 16, 2020 1:58 pm PST by
The new M1 Macs are now arriving to customers, and one of the first people to get the new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 8GB unified memory has run a much anticipated R23 Cinebench benchmark on the 8GB 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage to give us a better idea of performance. cinebench 7508 multi core and 1498 single core#MacbookPro pic.twitter.com/dWaHaQOOqn— ...
Read Full Article470 comments
Apple TV Ray Light

Apple Begins Issuing Monthly Credits to Apple TV+ Subscribers Through January

Saturday November 14, 2020 7:50 pm PST by
Apple TV+ subscribers who have paid for an annual or monthly plan have begun receiving emails from Apple letting them know that they'll be credited $4.99 for each month subscribed through January 2021. The amount varies based on Apple TV+ pricing in other countries, including $5.99 per month in Canada and $7.99 per month in Australia. The credit will be applied to a subscriber's Apple ID and ...
Read Full Article55 comments
new m1 chip

M1 Chip Beats GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560 for Graphics Performance

Monday November 16, 2020 5:47 am PST by
Apple's M1 processor often surpasses the graphics performance of desktop GPUs, including the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 560, according to a new benchmark submission spotted by Tom's Hardware. According to Apple, the M1's octa-core GPU can simultaneously handle close to 25,000 threads and deliver up to 2.6 TFLOPS of throughput. This is the same TFLOPS achieved by the...
Read Full Article389 comments
apple silicon macbook air ssd benchmarks

Apple Silicon M1 MacBook Air SSD Really Is Twice as Fast as Previous Model

Monday November 16, 2020 8:33 pm PST by
As customers are receiving their new Apple Silicon Macs, we're starting to see more benchmarks and testing being posted in our Apple Silicon forum. One forum user (abbotsford1980) shared SSD Benchmarks for their new M1 MacBook Air with 256GB storage: The benchmarks confirm that the new MacBook Air SSD is approximately twice as fast as the previous model with 2190 MB/s writes and 2675 MB/s...
Read Full Article107 comments
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Users Complain of Missing SMS Text Messages and Message Notifications

Friday November 13, 2020 12:55 pm PST by
Since the release of the new iPhone 12 models, many new iPhone owners have been running into problems with the Messages app. There are complaints from users who aren't seeing SMS messages from friends, are missing text messages in group chats, and who aren't getting notifications when text messages are incoming. It's not clear if this is a problem that's related specifically to the iPhone 12 ...
Read Full Article334 comments
foldable iPhone concept

Apple Has Sent Folding iPhones to Foxconn for Testing, According to Chinese Report

Monday November 16, 2020 4:32 am PST by
Apple has begun sending foldable iPhones to assembly partner Foxconn for testing purposes, with a projected release set for September 2022, claims a new Chinese report out today. Citing supply chain sources, Economic Daily News says the testing involves evaluating the use of OLED or Micro-LED display technology, because the choice of either screen will affect the subsequent assembly methods. ...
Read Full Article137 comments
maxresdefault

Watch the M1 Apple Silicon MacBook Air Blaze Through Opening Every Default App

Tuesday November 17, 2020 10:36 am PST by
At this point, we've seen enough reviews and benchmarks to know that the Apple Silicon M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini offer incredible performance compared to prior-generation Intel models, but there are still new tests coming out that demonstrate just how impressive Apple's chip really is. MacRumors forum member iChan did a test on the base model M1 MacBook Air, opening up every...
Read Full Article266 comments