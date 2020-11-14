Guides
Top Stories: Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur, iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max Launch

by

Well that was quite the jam-packed week of Apple news, wasn't it? From a media event on Tuesday where Apple unveiled three new Macs based on the brand-new custom M1 chip to the release of macOS Big Sur on Thursday and the release of two new iPhones on Friday, this week had it all.

Next week is shaping up to be another busy one as well, with HomePod mini deliveries beginning and the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models making their way into customers' hands, but before we get to that, take a breath and read on below for details on everything that happened this week.

Everything Announced at Tuesday's Apple Event in 6 Minutes

Apple on Tuesday held its third virtual media event in as many months, this time focusing on the Mac. As expected, Apple introduced the first Macs based on Apple Silicon in the form of the new M1 chip.

The M1 arrived in three different machines this week, including the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. All of the new machines are available to order now, with availability starting next Tuesday, November 17. Apple also continues to offer Intel-based configurations of the higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

Apple's event was an efficient one, clocking in at under an hour, but we also boiled it down to just a six-minute summary, so make sure to check out our video recap and links to all of our coverage from the event.

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur With Fresh Design, Control Center, Safari Privacy Report, Messages Updates, Maps Overhaul and More

In the wake of Tuesday's event, Apple on Thursday finally released macOS Big Sur to the public, bringing a new look and a host of new features to macOS.

The launch did not come without hiccups, however, as Apple's servers appear to have crumbled following the launch, halting downloads of Big Sur and even preventing some third-party Mac apps from launching due to Apple's Gatekeeper service being down.

The craziness has settled down, so once you've been able to get macOS Big Sur installed, be sure to check out our features guide and our more detailed roundup with all of the details. We've also got a great list of 50 tips and tricks to get you started on macOS Big Sur.

Apple Silicon M1 Chip in MacBook Air Outperforms High-End 16-Inch MacBook Pro

It didn't take long for the first benchmark results to show up for Apple's new Macs with the M1 chip, and those results are looking impressive.

With a multi-core score well over 7,000 on Geekbench 5, the new MacBook Air manages to outperform even the highest-end 16-inch MacBook Pro with Intel's 9th-generation Core i9 processor.

Benchmark results have also surfaced for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini, showing very similar performance, which is to be expected given that the M1 chip has virtually identical tech specs in all three machines beyond the lowest-end MacBook Air configuration having a 7-core rather than 8-core GPU.

If you need help deciding between the new MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip, we've put together a helpful buyer's guide.

Hands-On With the New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

It was easy to lose track given all of the news surrounding Apple's Mac event this week, but this week also saw the launch of two new iPhone models, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.


Advance media reviews of both the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max have been positive, although some reviewers have some concerns about limited battery life on Apple's smallest flagship phone. We of course have our own hands-on overview of both of the new phones, and we'll have more coverage next week once we've some more time to spend with them.

What's New in iOS 14.3: ProRAW Support for iPhone 12 Pro, Cardio Fitness Features, and More

Apple released the first iOS 14.3 beta on Thursday, and MacRumors was able to dig into the software update and make some discoveries.

Specifically, iOS 14.3 introduces support for Apple's new ProRAW image format on iPhone 12 Pro models, the beginnings of support for a new cardio fitness feature for Apple Watch, functional QR codes for App Clips, and more.

The update also includes an icon that may hint at the design of Apple's rumored over-ear AirPods Studio headphones, appears to be preparing to support third-party Bluetooth item trackers in the Find My app, and may begin suggesting third-party apps to users during a device's setup process in certain countries.

Apple also released the first betas of watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3.

Future Apple Silicon Macs Rumored to Include Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro, 24-Inch iMac, and Smaller Mac Pro

Following its event on Tuesday, Apple reiterated that the transition to Apple Silicon across the Mac lineup will take about two years to be completed.

Apple did not reveal which Macs will be getting M-series chips next, but based on rumors, we can expect redesigned 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, and smaller Mac Pro models, with at least some of those models expected to launch in 2021.

At WWDC 2020 in June, Apple also said that it still had exciting new Intel-based Macs in development in the interim, but it's unclear if that will extend beyond the updated 27-inch iMac released in August.

Watch: HomePod Mini Reviews, Sound Quality Tests, and Unboxing Videos

Amid a very busy week for Apple, the first reviews and unboxing videos have been shared for the HomePod mini, with many media outlets and YouTubers finding that the speaker delivers "big sound" despite its compact design.

Priced at $99, the speaker is available to order in the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, and the U.K. Orders will begin in China, Mexico, and Taiwan later this year.

HomePod mini will begin arriving to customers on Monday, November 16.

Top Stories

Apple Silicon M1 Chip in MacBook Air Outperforms High-End 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 4:43 pm PST by
Apple introduced the first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with M1 Apple Silicon chips yesterday, and as of today, the first benchmark of the new chip appears to be showing up on the Geekbench site. The M1 chip, which belongs to a MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, features a single-core score of 1687 and a multi-core score of 7433. According to the benchmark, the M1 has a 3.2GHz base...
Read Full Article895 comments

Here's When You Can Download macOS Big Sur [Update: You Can Download it Now]

Thursday November 12, 2020 2:00 am PST by
Update: It's Out Now Apple has officially announced that macOS Big Sur is now available, although it is still rolling out so it may take a few minutes to show up on your Macs. Apple Releases macOS Big Sur With Fresh Design, Control Center, Safari Privacy Report, Messages Updates, Maps Overhaul and More macOS Big Sur Features: Everything New in Today's Release Apple's official public...
Read Full Article138 comments

macOS Big Sur Installation Failed: 'An Error Occurred While Installing the Selected Updates'

Thursday November 12, 2020 1:18 pm PST by
Apple this morning released macOS Big Sur to the public, and since the software went live, it has had extremely long download times that have prevented many from being able to install it. Even those who have made progress through the download have run into problems where the software downloading process is suddenly interrupted and must be restarted. Others have reported being able to...
Read Full Article1308 comments

Future Apple Silicon Macs Rumored to Include Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro, 24-Inch iMac, and Smaller Mac Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 8:28 am PST by
Apple's transition away from Intel processors in Macs is officially underway with this week's introduction of new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini models with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip, and these three systems are just the beginning. Following its virtual event on Tuesday, Apple reiterated that the transition to Apple Silicon will take about two years to be completed....
Read Full Article261 comments

Apple Pulls iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3 Updates Amid Slew of Server Issues

Thursday November 12, 2020 2:34 pm PST by
Shortly after seeding the first betas of iOS 14.3, iPad 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3, Apple has pulled all of the updates from the Developer Center and they're no longer available for download. It's not clear if the new software releases were mistakenly seeded out or pulled due to the numerous issues that Apple's servers are experiencing. Right now, users are not able to download macOS...
Read Full Article63 comments

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur With Fresh Design, Control Center, Safari Privacy Report, Messages Updates, Maps Overhaul and More

Thursday November 12, 2020 9:58 am PST by
Apple today released macOS 11 Big Sur, the newest version of its operating system designed for the Mac. macOS Big Sur's release comes after several rounds of beta testing and months of refinements since the update's June unveiling. Here's a quick start tips video for macOS Big Sur: Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new macOS Big Sur update can be downloaded on ...
Read Full Article1247 comments

AnandTech Calls Apple's Fastest CPU Core Claim for M1 'Extremely Plausible'

Wednesday November 11, 2020 2:29 am PST by
Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, making up the first wave of Macs powered by Apple Silicon, and AnandTech has since published a deep dive into Apple's brand new M1 custom chip at the heart of the new machines. The article begins by picking through the admittedly scant details that Apple's event offered about the M1 chip's design, yet manages to...
Read Full Article197 comments

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in 6 Minutes

Tuesday November 10, 2020 1:06 pm PST by
Apple today held a third fall event, this time focused on Macs. Apple announced new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, all of which are equipped with the first Apple Silicon chip, the M1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple a little bit under an hour to introduce all of the new devices during the "One More Thing" event, but we've recapped all...
Read Full Article91 comments

First Impressions From New iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Owners

Friday November 13, 2020 11:25 am PST by
It's Friday, November 13, which is the official launch date for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. iPhone orders are arriving to customers, and Apple has begun selling the new devices in retail stores. Image via MacRumors reader Azing We've seen multiple reviews of the two new iPhones from media sites, but now regular customers have the smallest and largest iPhones in hand and are...
Read Full Article157 comments

Apple Ends Today's Mac Event With Return of Totally Jealous PC Guy

Tuesday November 10, 2020 12:36 pm PST by
Apple today hosted a virtual event to introduce its first three Macs with its custom-designed M1 chip, promising up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster graphics, up to 15x faster machine learning capabilities, and up to 2x as long battery life. Humorously, the event ended with a brief appearance from John Hodgman, known as the PC guy in Apple's iconic "Get a Mac" ads from...
Read Full Article88 comments