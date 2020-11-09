Guides
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

AirTags
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

iPhone 12 Mini Reviews: The Best Small Smartphone but Battery Life 'Leaves Much to Be Desired'

by

First impressions of the iPhone 12 mini have now been shared by select media outlets and YouTubers, providing a closer look at Apple's small form factor smartphone. Reviewers praised the ‌iPhone‌ 12 mini's size and full feature set, but were disappointed about the device's battery life.


Photo via The Verge

Size

The Verge's Dieter Bohn believes that surprisingly little is lost on the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini's smaller display:

Despite the smaller screen size, you don't miss out on as much as you might expect. Compared to the regular ‌iPhone 12‌ with a 6.1-inch screen, there are maybe one or two lines of text that are cut off. What you actually miss out on is that sense of immersion you can get from a bigger screen when you’re playing a game or watching a movie. Those were the only times this screen felt cramped.

TechCrunch's Matthew Panzarino similarly noticed that the display size felt surprisingly similar to that of the iPhone 11:

If you look at this and an ‌iPhone 11‌, because of the way that the screen is rendered, you’re going to see pretty much the same amount of content.

He also experienced an improved typing experience on the smaller device compared to a number of older models:

I am happy to report that the typing experience on the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini is far superior to the 4.0-inch first generation SE. It even gets a leg up on the 4.7-inch iPhone SE introduced earlier this year because the screen is the same width but taller... This additional size, especially for the spacebar, improves the typing experience measurably. The key spacing is a bit less generous than the ‌iPhone 12‌, but this is a workable situation for typing.

Bohn noted the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini's smaller size leads to significantly better ergonomics:

Because it's a bit narrower, it's easier to reach the opposite side of the screen with your thumb. Because it's a bit shorter, a lot of people will be able to reach the top for the swipe-down gestures without contorting their hands into awkward claws or risking dropping the phone.

Performance

In benchmarks, Panzarino found that the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini's A14 Bionic processor underperformed slightly compared to other ‌iPhone 12‌ models, but it was close enough to not be noticeable:

While it appears that either heat management, scaling or power management in general has made Apple tweak the processor ever so slightly, the benchmarks are close enough to make it a wash. There is zero chance you ever see any real-world difference between the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and any other ‌iPhone 12‌.

Battery Life

Engadget's Chris Velazco was highly critical of the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini's battery life:

While the mini offers the same great performance as the larger model, its battery life leaves much to be desired... Sure enough, on my first day of using the 12 mini as my daily driver, I pulled it off the charger at 8AM and it was on its last legs by 4PM.

By contrast, Panzarino had a surprisingly positive experience of the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini's battery life compared to the larger ‌iPhone 12‌:

Apple says that the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini’s battery life is better than the 4.7” ‌iPhone SE‌ and that bore out in my testing. I got through a day easily, with maybe a few percentage points difference between the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and the ‌iPhone 12‌.

Bohn found battery life to be a key limitation of the device, but remarked that it was a variable experience that could be improved by a more diligent approach:

The battery life on the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini is noticeably worse than on the ‌iPhone 12‌, which itself was a step down from the battery-champ ‌iPhone 11‌. For me, it's good enough, but it does mean I'm already using it differently than I use bigger phones.

Without making any effort at it, I have consistently drained the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini’s battery by early evening... So it's not bad, but it's definitely not great. My feeling after a little less than a week is that getting through a day requires a little bit of battery management. Holding yourself back from putting an hour into an Apple Arcade game, knowing where your next opportunity to charge might be, and above all being more willing to turn on the low power mode.

Value for Money

Velazco expressed some concern over the price of the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini when compared to the iPhones of previous years:


Another reason I can't fully get on board with this thing is that it sits in a strange place in Apple's ‌iPhone‌ lineup. At $699, this is the cheapest version of the ‌iPhone 12‌ the company makes, but last year you could get a phone with a bigger screen and much better battery life for the same price.

Framed as a budgeting decision, this is the most accessible of Apple's newest iPhones, but that doesn't mean it's going to make sense for most people. And despite the 12 mini's improved performance and better screen, I'd still probably recommend that shoppers who don't want to drop $800-plus on a phone consider last year's ‌iPhone 11‌ instead.

On the other hand, Panzarino believes that the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini offers excellent value for money:

The ‌iPhone‌ mini is by far the best value per dollar in Apple's 2020 lineup. With this you get all of the power and advances of the ‌iPhone 12‌, everything but the telephoto camera (and 60fps/4k video) of the iPhone 12 Pro and everything but the new sensor in the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max. Those additions will cost you anywhere from $300-$400 more over the life of your device if you choose to step up.

More Reviews

For early unboxings and first impressions, check out our summary, which compiles over a dozen of the latest videos reviews.

‌The ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 12 mini is now available to pre-order in the United States and numerous other countries, with deliveries to customers and in-store availability beginning Friday, November 13.

Related Roundup: iPhone 12
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 12 (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments
Deinocheirus Avatar
Deinocheirus
17 minutes ago at 07:29 am


[HEADING=2]Battery Life 'Leaves Much to Be Desired'[/HEADING]

2 hours longer battery life than iPhone X and iPhone SE 2. Please. Get some perspective.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rogifan Avatar
Rogifan
8 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Nilay Patel at The Verge gave the 12 Max a 9/10 rating. Expect some heads to blow in the comments section. The Verge will go back to being called iVerge. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darcyf Avatar
darcyf
3 minutes ago at 07:43 am
In 2-3 years when they've refined the mini to improve battery and add a pro-camera system (Mini Pro!) this will be the ultimate phone to replace my 11 Pro.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DiamondarBoss Avatar
DiamondarBoss
18 minutes ago at 07:28 am
That’s it. That seals the deal.
I’m buying this Phone.
Or the 12 Pro.
Or the 12.
Or the 12 Pro Max.

THIS HASN’T HELPED ME CHOOSE WHAT PHONE TO BUY *cries*
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Come in Same Four Model Sizes As iPhone 12, Pro Models to Feature Major Upgrade to Ultra Wide Camera

Friday November 6, 2020 3:23 am PST by
TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new research note, seen by MacRumors, that details his expectations for next year's iPhone lineup, tentatively dubbed "iPhone 13," including some positive shipment predictions based on a number of factors. According to Kuo, the iPhone 13 will come in the same four model sizes as this year's iPhone 12, but with some major...
Read Full Article186 comments

Apple Releases iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 With New Emoji, Control Center Music Recognition, Intercom, Wallpapers and More

Thursday November 5, 2020 9:59 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating system updates that were released in September. iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 14.1. The iOS 14.2 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings >...
Read Full Article199 comments

Apple Launches 'iPhone 12 Studio' for Mixing and Matching MagSafe Cases and Wallets

Saturday November 7, 2020 9:55 am PST by
Apple today launched a new iPhone 12 Studio page, accessible on the web on mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad. The page allows you to customize iPhone 12 models with various MagSafe cases and wallets to see how the color combinations look. After loading the page, the first step is to choose the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. Then, you can scroll down to...
Read Full Article103 comments

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Order Statuses Begin Shifting to 'Preparing to Ship'

Friday November 6, 2020 5:54 pm PST by
iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders just went live this morning, but some customers who placed orders are already seeing those orders shift over to the "preparing to ship" status. Orders that are preparing to ship are no longer able to be canceled, and soon those orders should be able to be tracked using methods like UPS My Choice and track by reference number in the United...
Read Full Article201 comments

iPhone 12 Leather Case Product Pages Include Images Demonstrating MagSafe Imprint Wear

Friday November 6, 2020 6:01 am PST by
Apple's selection of leather cases for all iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are now available on the Apple Store. Amid concern that the MagSafe Charger may damage cases, Apple has directly addressed the issue and included an image on the storefront of how the charger may imprint the case over time. The final image of every Apple Leather Case on the Apple Store depicts how the appearance...
Read Full Article155 comments

Belkin's MagSafe Car Vent Mount for iPhone 12 Models Now Available to Order From Apple

Friday November 6, 2020 6:41 am PST by
Belkin's new Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models is now available to order through Apple's online store, with pricing set at $39.95 in the United States. Apple is quoting delivery in the first week of December as of writing. The mount has a built-in clip that attaches to a vent in a vehicle, and MagSafe allows an iPhone 12 model to be magnetically attached with ease. An...
Read Full Article138 comments

Alleged Images of AirPods 3 With 'Pro' Design Shared Online [Updated]

Thursday November 5, 2020 2:20 am PST by
Leaker known as "DuanRui" has today shared images from Chinese site 52audio of what appears to be redesigned third-generation AirPods. According to translated text that accompanied the images, the first image supposedly depicts a single "earphone shell" and the "charging cockpit shell." The earbud itself seems to be completely redesigned compared to the first and second-generation AirPods, ...
Read Full Article45 comments

Ahead of iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max Pre-Orders, Media Sites Share Hands-On Impressions

Thursday November 5, 2020 3:23 pm PST by
iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders are set to go live at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 6, and just ahead of that deadline, media sites are sharing their hands-on first impressions of the new devices. Image via The Verge The Verge, Engadget, TechCrunch and CNET have all been able to spend some time with Apple's smallest and largest iPhones ahead of when people can...
Read Full Article137 comments

When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and HomePod Mini in Every Time Zone

Thursday November 5, 2020 3:47 pm PST by
Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the HomePod mini are set to begin on Friday, November 6 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is the launch time that Apple has been using since last year. Apple is planning to make the new devices available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously, so we've made a guide to let MacRumors readers know when pre-orders will...
Read Full Article78 comments

Hands-On Comparison: iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Friday October 30, 2020 2:29 pm PDT by
For those still trying to make a decision between an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 Pro, we picked up both models and in our latest YouTube video, did a hands-on comparison between them. Our video highlights the similarities and the differences so you can which one is the best fit for you and whether the iPhone 12 Pro is worth an extra $200. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article93 comments