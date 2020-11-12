Apple Releases macOS Big Sur With Fresh Design, Control Center, Safari Privacy Report, Messages Updates, Maps Overhaul and More

Apple today released macOS 11 Big Sur, the newest version of its operating system designed for the Mac. macOS Big Sur's release comes after several rounds of beta testing and months of refinements since the update's June unveiling.

Here's a quick start tips video for ‌macOS Big Sur‌:

The new ‌macOS Big Sur‌ update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. Like all Mac updates, ‌macOS Big Sur‌ is a free download. It can also be found in the Mac App Store , which is another way to initiate the update.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ is a major update that brings a redesigned look to the Mac with Control Center, new widget options. Safari is faster and more battery efficient and there are new privacy protections and a translate option, plus it supports 4K YouTube playback.

Apple has also added updates and new options for Messages, Photos, and Maps, with a list of the major changes available in our features guide and a complete rundown of all the changes available in our roundup.