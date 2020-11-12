iOS 14.3 Icon Hints at AirPods Studio Design

An icon in the iOS 14.3 beta that was briefly released this afternoon before being pulled could reveal the design of the upcoming AirPods Studio headphones.



Found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser and also highlighted by 9to5Mac, the icon is simple in design but does not depict a current headphone design used by Apple. The icon has deep oval shaped ear cups and what appears to be a padded band, and it is similar to leaked images that allegedly depict the ‌AirPods Studio‌.

A mockup of what ‌AirPods Studio‌ might look like based on leaked images

The headphone icon and related icons depicting a backpack and a set of luggage are also in iOS 14.3, suggesting that all of the icons are perhaps related to Apple's upcoming AirTags. We've been seeing hints of ‌AirTags‌ in Apple's software for months now.



Rumors have suggested that Apple's ‌AirPods Studio‌ headphones will have a retro design with interchangeable ear cups and Active Noise Cancellation functionality. There may be two variants, one that is made from lighter weight materials and one that is made from higher-end materials.

New Pairing video in the Find My app in iOS 14.3 beta 1 with the codename Hawkeye hints at Apple Tags support and new Apple over ear headphones. pic.twitter.com/oVdCLQcaWc — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) November 12, 2020

Neither ‌AirPods Studio‌ nor ‌AirTags‌ is expected to be released before the end of the year, and it's likely that we'll see these two products unveiled at some point in early 2021.

