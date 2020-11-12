What's New in iOS 14.3: ProRAW Support for iPhone 12 Pro, PS5 Controller Support and More

Apple this afternoon briefly released the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.3 before pulling the updates again, but during the time the software was available, some people were still able to download it and have been digging into the features.



ProRAW Support

As noted on the MacRumors forums, iOS 14.3 introduces the ProRAW format for the iPhone 12 Pro and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max. Apple introduced ProRAW when announcing the new iPhone 12 lineup, but said that it would be coming at a later date.



ProRAW is designed for those who prefer to shoot in RAW but also want to take advantage of the Apple image pipeline data like noise reduction and multiframe exposure adjustments.

The ProRAW feature can be enabled in the Camera section of the Settings app for those who have installed the iOS 14.3 beta on a new ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ or Pro Max. When enabled, there's a RAW toggle in the upper right side of the camera app that can be tapped to turn it off or on.

Photos taken with ProRAW are approximately 25MB in size, so photographers may want to use the feature sparingly if iPhone storage space is an issue.



Third-Party App Suggestions

Along with ProRAW support, the update also appears to add suggested third-party apps. According to 9to5Mac, there's code in iOS 14.3 that indicates Apple will show third-party app options to those who are updating to the software.

These app suggestions will be provided only in some countries where required by local laws, so users in the United States may not see the third-party app menu. It's not entirely clear which countries will see the app suggestions, but those that do will see this message: "In compliance with regional legal requirements, continue to view available apps to download."



Health App

The Health app appears to have a new section on Pregnancy .

Controller Support

iOS 14.3 adds support for the new PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller that goes with the PlayStation 5, and the Luna controller for Amazon's gaming service.

Other Features

Know of other new features in iOS 14.3 that aren't highlighted here? Let us know in the comments and we'll add them to the list.