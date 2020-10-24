Guides
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Should you go Pro? This details the differences between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

See the similarities and differences in deciding between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
Widgetsmith Guide
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Available Now

iPhone 12 available now. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro available now. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

HomePod mini
Pre-order November 6

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-order November 6, ships November 16.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Top Stories: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, MagSafe Charger, and New iPad Air Launch

by

Apple's biggest product launch of the year is finally here, with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro getting into customers' hands for the first time, along with a bonus debut for the colorful fourth-generation iPad Air.


This week's top stories were all about those launches, including the new MagSafe Charger that Apple hopes will bring a new level of convenience and speed to wireless charging. Read on below for the highlights of our coverage from a busy launch week!

First Impressions From New iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Owners

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available, and that means a host of first impressions, reviews, and unboxing videos for the devices are being shared by users and members of the media. We've also gone hands-on with iPhone 12 Pro ourselves, and we'll have much more to share in the coming days.

Most reviews have found the iPhone 12 to be quite similar to the iPhone 12 Pro, with both devices featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic chip, and a new flat-edge design. iPhone 12 Pro goes a few steps further with a better camera system, LiDAR Scanner, and a stainless steel frame.

Quite a few details about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro surfaced this week ahead and following the launch. For instance, learned that the devices can download iOS software updates over 5G, are equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 modem, and that 5G in Dual SIM mode is only available in China at launch.

Early testing on the new models has shown improved display durability thanks to the new Ceramic Shield, but worse battery life compared to the iPhone 11 Pro.

Users interested in the new MagSafe charging accessories should also be aware that it's slower than wired fast charging and that non-MagSafe iPhones charge quite slowly on the charger. Users should also be aware that the MagSafe charger can leave visible imprints on cases.

New iPad Air Reviews: 'The Best Tablet for Most People'

Alongside the new iPhone models, the fourth-generation iPad Air has also debuted, and early reviews are in for the new tablet, which features a larger 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display, a faster A14 Bionic chip, a USB-C port, and Touch ID built into the power button.


Most reviews agree that the new iPad Air is Apple's best tablet for the average customer, as it has been upgraded with a similar design and features as the iPad Pro, despite starting at a lower price of $599 — albeit with only 64GB of storage. iPad Pro models start at $799 with 128GB of storage. The A14 Bionic chip in the new iPad Air is also newer than the A12Z chip in the iPad Pro.

Hands-On With Apple's MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12

iPhone 12 models feature a new MagSafe system that allows for precise wireless charging and easy-to-attach magnetic accessories on the back of the devices, such as Apple's new MagSafe Charger.


Priced at $39, the MagSafe Charger looks like a larger Apple Watch charging puck, featuring a circular design with a cord at one end that plugs into a power adapter. The charger is designed to snap on to a ring of magnets built into the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro, for a perfect alignment without any hassle.

Watch our hands-on video of the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Cases for a closer look at the new accessories, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Apple-related videos every week!

Top Five Reasons to Buy a HomePod Mini

Apple last week introduced a new $99 HomePod mini, which is a more affordable alternative to the full-size HomePod that's been around since 2018. HomePod mini pre-orders begin Friday, November 6, and ahead of time, we have shared a list of the top five reasons to consider purchasing the smart speaker.


Despite having a compact design, Apple says the HomePod mini still delivers "amazing sound" using "computational audio." The speaker is equipped with the same S5 chip as the Apple Watch Series 5, allowing the speaker to "analyze the unique characteristics of the music and apply complex tuning models" to optimize loudness and adjust the dynamic range.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Stories

First Impressions From New iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Owners

Thursday October 22, 2020 4:20 pm PDT by
It's already Friday, October 23, in Australia and New Zealand, which means some customers who purchased an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro already have their new devices in hand. We've seen dozens of reviews of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro from media sites, but now first impressions from regular Apple customers are available. Image via MacRumors reader Boardiesboi New iPhone 12 and 12 Pro owners are...
Read Full Article156 comments

New Photos Offer Better Look at iPhone 12 Color Options

Tuesday October 20, 2020 2:34 am PDT by
As we wait for the iPhone 12 review embargo to lift later today, more pictures are circulating of the devices in real-world lighting conditions, providing a better look at the different colors available. Leaker DuanRui has shared images on Twitter of the iPhone 12 in white, black, blue, green, and (PRODUCT)RED. The black and white colors are similar to the iPhone 11 colors, but the other...
Read Full Article204 comments

Photographer Austin Mann Tests the iPhone 12 Pro's Camera

Wednesday October 21, 2020 4:14 am PDT by
Travel photographer Austin Mann usually performs an in-depth review of new iPhone models to test their camera performance in real-world scenarios. To test Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro, Mann traveled to Glacier National Park, Montana. Mann focused on some of the biggest camera upgrades with the iPhone 12 Pro, including the upgraded Wide lens, Ultra Wide Night mode, and LiDAR autofocus, across a...
Read Full Article205 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Max Has Smaller 3,687 mAh Battery According to Regulatory Filing

Tuesday October 20, 2020 8:48 pm PDT by
Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro Max is equipped with a 3,687 mAh battery, which is around 7% less capacity than the 3,969 mAh battery in the iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to a regulatory filing published by TENAA, the Chinese equivalent of the FCC. The regulatory filing, spotted by MacRumors, also lists the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 6GB of RAM as seen in benchmark results last week. Apple has filed ...
Read Full Article178 comments

5G Drains iPhone 12 Battery 20% Faster Than 4G in Benchmark

Wednesday October 21, 2020 3:17 am PDT by
After the first reviews for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro emerged yesterday, a new report by Tom's Guide reveals the extent of battery life reductions when using 5G. The report outlines a test wherein the iPhone surfs the web continuously at 150 nits of screen brightness, launching a new site every 30 seconds until the battery drains. Interestingly, the test was run on an iPhone 12 and...
Read Full Article224 comments

Teardown Video Confirms iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Use Same 2,815mAh Battery

Thursday October 22, 2020 9:47 am PDT by
With the iPhone 12 launching on Friday and in just a few hours to Australia and New Zealand, hands-on videos, teardowns, reviews, and other iPhone-related content has been coming out. A new teardown video delves into both the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro, confirming battery life for both models and giving us a closer look at their internals. The video from Io Technology is in Chinese, but ...
Read Full Article73 comments

French iPhone Boxes Come Packed in an Outer Box With Separate EarPods

Wednesday October 21, 2020 6:52 am PDT by
After the news that France would be the only territory to continue to include EarPods with the iPhone, it seems that Apple is not packing the earbuds within the iPhone's box (via iGeneration). Screenshot from TheiCollection's review video The French iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro does not have a different retail box to accommodate EarPods, meaning that all iPhone boxes are consistent...
Read Full Article138 comments

Some Defective Apple iPhone 12 Cases Shipping Without Speaker Holes

Wednesday October 21, 2020 12:54 pm PDT by
At least two customers who have purchased iPhone 12 cases have received defective cases that do not have speaker holes, which obscures the sound. Photo by Reddit user zarnold16 There have been two separate threads on Reddit from iPhone 12 customers who purchased a case and received one without speaker holes. One customer was told by an Apple advisor that the case wasn't meant to have...
Read Full Article194 comments

Watch: New iPad Air Unboxing Videos and First Impressions

Wednesday October 21, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's embargo has lifted on reviews for the new iPad Air ahead of its launch on Friday. In addition to our more detailed review roundup, we've shared a handful of unboxing videos and first impressions of the device below. The new iPad Air via Karl Conrad The new iPad Air features a larger 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display, a faster A14 Bionic chip, and a USB-C port instead of Lightning. It is...
Read Full Article48 comments

Apple's AirTags Revealed in Newly Published Patent Applications

Thursday October 22, 2020 9:13 am PDT by
Two patent applications filed by Apple appear to depict the company's widely expected AirTags item trackers (via Patently Apple). The filings, which include a large number of images, are titled "Mounting Base for a Wirelessly Locatable Tag" and "Fastener with a Constrained Retention Ring," and describe a wirelessly locatable tag that can be used to determine the absolute location of an...
Read Full Article78 comments