Apple Introduces Option to Download iOS Updates Over 5G on iPhone 12 Models

Apple has introduced the option to download iOS software updates using 5G cellular data on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to a support document published this week.



To download iOS updates over 5G, users will have to enable the "Allow More Data on 5G" mode in the Settings app under Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Data Mode. Apple says this mode also enables higher-quality video and FaceTime calls, and allows third-party apps to use more cellular data for enhanced experiences, when connected to 5G networks.

According to an internal Verizon document obtained by MacRumors, the ability to download iOS updates over cellular is limited to 5G iPhones with the "Allow More Data on 5G" mode enabled. On all previous-generation iPhones, and on iPhone 12 models that are connected to an LTE network, downloading iOS updates will still require a Wi-Fi connection.

Apple's support document also confirms that when using iPhone 12 models in Dual SIM mode, 5G is not supported on either line, except in China. Apple plans to enable 5G in Dual SIM mode in other countries later this year.