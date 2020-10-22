First Impressions From New iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Owners

It's already Friday, October 23, in Australia and New Zealand, which means some customers who purchased an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro already have their new devices in hand. We've seen dozens of reviews of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro from media sites, but now first impressions from regular Apple customers are available.

Image via MacRumors reader Boardiesboi

New ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro owners are sharing their opinions of the device on the MacRumors forums, and for those awaiting their own new iPhone or considering making a purchase, impressions from average consumers provide useful insight.

MacRumors reader Boardiesboi shared several photos and says that the lighter weight of the 12 Pro is immediately noticeable coming from an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The color of the Pacific Blue ‌iPhone‌ is described as "beautiful," and Boardiesboi found the squared-off edges make the ‌iPhone‌ "nice to hold" and "less slippery."

Image via MacRumors reader Boardiesboi

A Redditor who got the new Pro also in Pacific Blue said that he's glad he didn't chose the mini because the squared off shape makes the ‌iPhone 12‌ more compact. He also said the shiny edges of the ‌iPhone‌ attract a lot of fingerprints.

Twitter user Kewal said the new iPhone 12 Pro feels lighter than the iPhone XS and appears to have a warmer display tint.

First impressions:

1. Feels lighter than my XS

2. Display seems to have a warmer tint

3. Transfer and setup with iOS 14 is a breeze

4. Vodafone 5G seems to be good in the area. Will update on the speeds soon@MacRumors #firstimpressions #iPhone12 Pro #Australia https://t.co/cWFSHsII5k — Kewal (@realkewal) October 22, 2020

Hard to tell the difference between photos taken with 12 Pro and 11 Pro Max

MagSafe magnet is "quite strong" but case doesn't "magically attach" like demoed at Apple Event.

‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ has a warmer display than ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌

Bezels appear thinner

Face ID speed is the same

New iPhones come with iOS 14.1 installed

Some other insights from new ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 owners:

