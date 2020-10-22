Top Five Reasons to Buy a HomePod Mini

Apple last week introduced a new $99 HomePod mini, which is a more affordable alternative to the full-size HomePod that's been around since 2017. The ‌HomePod mini‌ isn't shipping out until November, but on paper, it sounds great for those who have been eyeing a ‌HomePod‌ but haven't wanted to shell out $299.

1. $99 Price

In our latest YouTube video, we outlined the top five reasons why you might want to buy a ‌HomePod mini‌.

At $99, the ‌HomePod mini‌ is a lot more affordable than the $299 ‌HomePod‌, which was even more expensive ($349) when it first launched. Rumors have suggested that ‌HomePod‌ sales have been weak because of the high price of the device relative to smart speakers from other companies like Amazon and Google, so it was a no brainer for Apple to come up with a cheaper solution.



It's a lot easier to justify spending $99 on a home speaker than it is to spend $299, so the ‌HomePod mini‌ will likely be appealing to a wider consumer base than the original ‌HomePod‌. At $99, ‌HomePod‌ is a solid choice if you're looking for a decent speaker that also gives you Siri access and HomeKit control.



2. Intercom

With ‌HomePod mini‌ Apple introduced a new Intercom feature that lets you send messages to and from the ‌HomePod‌ and other Apple devices. So, if you put a ‌HomePod mini‌ in oft-used rooms of the house, you can communicate with other family members through the Intercom option.



Parents will be able to do things like call the kids to dinner or make sure they're getting ready for school, and at that $99 price tag, it's more affordable to buy a couple of ‌HomePod‌ minis to place throughout the house.

Intercom messages sent to ‌HomePod‌ are played out loud in the room in your actual voice, and you can send them from any device. You can also send Intercom messages on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and even CarPlay.



3. HomeKit

A ‌HomePod mini‌ is a great way to control HomeKit-connected devices by voice. It's pretty convenient to be able to just say something like "Hey ‌Siri‌, turn out the lights in the bedroom" at night to turn off the lights, and ‌HomePod mini‌ works with all HomeKit-connected devices.



It's an AirPlay 2 speaker so you can use it in scenes and automations for automatically playing music when desired, plus it serves as a Home Hub to allow you to access all your ‌HomeKit‌ devices when you're away from home.



4. Stereo Pairing

Two ‌HomePod‌ minis can work together as a stereo pair with left and right channels, serving as audio for an Apple TV or a home theater setup. When paired up, two ‌HomePod‌ minis can create a more immersive sound experience.



You can pair two full-size HomePods together too, but it's a lot cheaper to buy two ‌HomePod‌ minis than to buy two HomePods.



5. Handoff

With handoff functionality, you can bring an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ close to your ‌HomePod mini‌ and then the music that's playing on your device will transfer right over to the ‌HomePod mini‌. You can also transfer from ‌HomePod mini‌ to ‌iPhone‌ when you're leaving the house.



There's a U1 chip that's in the ‌HomePod mini‌ (and not the ‌HomePod‌), and Apple says that this chip will enable a different transfer experience with haptic feedback and personalized listening suggestions.



Feedback and Launch Date

‌HomePod mini‌ will be available to pre-order on Friday, November 6, and it will start arriving to customers on Monday, November 16, the official ‌HomePod mini‌ launch date.