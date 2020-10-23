Apple Warns MagSafe Charger Can Leave Circular Imprints on Leather Cases

If you keep your iPhone in a leather case while charging with Apple's new MagSafe Charger, the case might show circular imprints from contact with the accessory, according to a new Apple support document published today.



Apple's leather cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are not available until November 6, but a MacRumors reader has already shared a photo of a circular imprint on Apple's silicone case, so it appears that other cases can be affected too. It is possible that the circular imprint will be most prominent on leather cases, prompting Apple's warning.

Apple's support document also outlines some other MagSafe Charger information:

Apple says users should not place credit cards, security badges, passports, or key fobs between the iPhone and MagSafe Charger, because this might damage magnetic strips or RFID chips in those items.

Apple says that if an iPhone's battery gets too warm while charging with MagSafe, software might limit charging above 80 percent.

If an iPhone has both a MagSafe Charger attached and a Lightning cable plugged in, charging will occur via Lightning only.

To clean the MagSafe Charger, Apple says to first disconnect the charger from power and brush off any debris from the metal ring. Then, Apple says to use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth to wipe the silicone middle of the charging area. Apple says window cleaners, household cleaners, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, abrasives, or cleaners containing hydrogen peroxide should not be used.

MagSafe is a new feature on all iPhone 12 models that allows for magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the devices, including Apple's MagSafe Charger for more precise wireless charging. Apple also offers a MagSafe-based Leather Wallet for credit cards that should begin arriving to customers within the coming weeks.