Apple Plans to Enable 5G in Dual SIM Mode With Software Update Later This Year
iPhone XS models and newer feature both a physical SIM slot and a digital eSIM, allowing for a feature known as dual SIM, dual standby. This means you can have two lines of service on one iPhone, which is useful for purchasing data-only plans while traveling abroad or having personal and business lines on a single iPhone.
5G will not be available in Dual SIM mode on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at launch, however, according to an internal training document for Apple employees shared on Reddit. MacRumors can confirm that the document is authentic.
From the document:
"Does 5G work with Dual SIM?"
When using two lines in Dual SIM mode, 5G data isn't supported on either line and will fall back to 4G LTE. If customers are using eSIM only and are on a 5G supported carrier and service plan, they'll have 5G access.
According to an internal Verizon slide obtained by MacRumors, however, Apple plans to enable 5G support in Dual SIM mode with a software update later this year. In the meantime, Verizon says that eSIM customers must remove the physical SIM from their iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to access its 5G network.
5G is automatically enabled on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, as long as users have chosen a supported wireless carrier that offers a 5G network. To access 5G while roaming in other countries, Apple's document says that customers can purchase a local SIM card or eSIM plan and use it as a single line with 5G where available.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders began last Friday, and shipments will begin arriving to customers this coming Friday. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available to pre-order starting Friday, November 6.
Order is now cancelled, sticking with XS for another year. Disappointing because I was looking forward to some new tech, but since I don’t take many pictures, the iPhone 12 already felt like only a smalll update.
i would not be able to use 5G at all, because I use dual sim 24/7.
I am waiting for the next iPhone with hopefully real 5G (including international UW) support, 120hz and a smaller notch. That will feel much better
Let the overreaction begin.
The article says dual SIM 5G will be rolled out later this year. The year has only about 2 months left. Can't you just use 4G for few weeks?
Cancelled my order. I have dual sim and if I can't get 5G I will wait until it is available. Glad I found this out before going to the store Friday and picking it up. 5G was the only reason I was upgrading from my perfectly fine XR.
Sure 5G coverage isn’t amazing in most places but that’s no excuse for just leaving people who need dual sim out to dry without even so much as a warning.
I really can’t believe there are people in the previous thread who were (are) defending this. It’s about Apple not being honest with people spending tons of money on a new phone.