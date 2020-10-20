Watch: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Unboxing Videos and First Impressions

Apple's embargo has lifted for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro reviews. We'll be publishing detailed review roundups for each device shortly, but in the meantime, we've rounded up a handful of unboxing videos and first impressions below.

iPhone 12 in Blue on left and iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue on right via Engadget

Key new features of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro include a flat-edge design, 5G support, a much faster A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, more durable Ceramic Shield front glass, and new MagSafe accessories that attach magnetically to the back of the devices. Both devices feature OLED displays with a notch for Face ID.

iPhone 12 Pro models take the camera upgrades even further with a LiDAR Scanner for Night Mode portraits, support for Apple's new ProRAW image format, and Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 60 FPS, compared to 30 FPS on iPhone 12.



Videos

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders began last week, and the devices will be available starting this Friday. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders begin Friday, November 6.