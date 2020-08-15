Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Top Stories: Epic Games vs. Apple, iPhone 12 Rumors, 'Apple One' Bundles

by

The biggest story of this week was the blow-up between Apple and Epic Games, with Google also getting involved in the dispute. In brief, Epic remotely updated Fornite to offer an option to bypass Apple's in-app purchase mechanism, leading Apple to pull Fortnite from the App Store. Epic was ready, though, and launched a lawsuit and PR campaign to fight back.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Other stories this week included rumors about launch timing for the iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, and new iPads, as well as the possibility of a cheaper LTE-only iPhone 12 model in early 2021.

There were several other big stories from this week, so make sure to watch our video above and check out our roundup below for all of the details!

Apple Removes Fortnite From App Store After Epic Games Introduces Direct Payment Option

Just hours after Epic Games introduced a direct payment option in the Fortnite app for iOS and Android, Apple removed the game from the App Store.


The direct payment option allowed players to purchase 1,000 V-Bucks — Fortnite's in-game currency — for $7.99 rather than $9.99 through Apple's in-app purchase mechanism. The move was seemingly intentional in defiance of Apple's App Store Review Guidelines, with developer Epic Games calling Apple's 30 percent fee on in-app purchases "exorbitant."

The saga has quickly escalated, with Epic Games filing a lawsuit against Apple in California, referring to Apple as a "monopoly power" and accusing the iPhone maker of "unfair and anti-competitive actions." Google likewise removed Fortnite from the Google Play store, leading Epic Games to also file suit against Google.

To get up to speed, check out our timeline overview of the dispute that began as a slow burn but has quickly escalated.

Rumor: Apple Watch Series 6 and iPads Launching in September, iPhone 12 Event to Take Place in October

While new iPhones are usually announced in September, 2020 has been anything but an ordinary year, so it should come as no surprise that Apple's plans will apparently be a little different this fall.


According to leaker Jon Prosser, who has a mixed track record, Apple plans to announce Apple Watch Series 6 models and at least one new iPad model during the second week of September. These products would be announced via press release on the Apple Newsroom.

Apple will still host its annual iPhone event, but during the second week of October, according to Prosser. iPhone 12 models would become available to pre-order within a few days of the event, while iPhone 12 Pro orders would begin in November, based on his information.

Apple is widely expected to announce four ‌iPhone 12‌ models this year, including a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model, all with OLED displays, 5G, and a flat-edged design. While new iPhones usually begin shipping in late September, Apple recently indicated that supply will be available "a few weeks later" this year.

Apple to Launch Bundled Subscription Services Called 'Apple One'

Apple has been rumored for some time to be considering bundling some of its subscription services together, and a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman provides some new details including a potential October launch.


Apple will reportedly offer several tiers of bundles, known internally as "Apple One," starting with a basic package of Apple Music and Apple TV+. Higher tiers would add Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud storage. Family Sharing will be supported with the bundles, and they should save subscribers anywhere from $2 to upwards of $5 per month over subscribing to the services individually.

Separately, Apple appears to be on the verge of launching a new bundle of CBS All Access and Showtime through its Apple TV Channels service in the Apple TV app. The bundle will be exclusive to Apple TV+ subscribers, who will be able to receive access to both CBS All Access and Showtime for a total of $9.99 month, just over 50% off the price of subscribing to both individually.

Apple May Release 4G-Only iPhone 12 in Early 2021

Looking beyond the fall season, Wedbush Securities analysts this week said that Apple may release a cheaper iPhone 12 in early 2021 with 4G LTE only instead of 5G like the rest of the lineup.


The analysts believe that this iPhone 12 model could launch around February and perhaps start at $799, but pricing remains guesswork.

The device could also sport fewer cameras and cheaper materials like aluminum instead of stainless steel to keep costs down.

Apple Takes Legal Action Against Small Company With Pear Logo

Apple has taken legal action against the developers of meal planning app "Prepear" due to its pear-shaped logo, which apparently looks too similar to its own.


In an Instagram post, Prepear claimed that Apple "has decided to oppose and go after our small business' trademark saying our pear logo is too close to their apple logo and supposedly hurts their brand." The post goes on to describe the action as "a big blow to us at Prepear," and sets out its intentions to defend the logo and "send a message to big tech companies that bullying small businesses has consequences."

A petition on Change.org titled "Save the Pear from Apple" has already received over 70,000 signatures from supporters.

iPad Pro Keyboard Comparison: Logitech's $160 Folio Touch vs. Apple's $300 Magic Keyboard

Logitech recently debuted the Folio Touch, a $160 keyboard and trackpad case designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro that serves as a cheaper alternative to Apple's $300 Magic Keyboard.


In one of our latest YouTube videos, we compared the Folio Touch to the Magic Keyboard to see which one is better, and we also did a full review of the Folio Touch. There are some perks to the Magic Keyboard like a USB-C port, but at $160, the Folio Touch is definitely worth considering for those who are looking for an ‌iPad Pro‌ keyboard.

Apple Releases iOS 13.6.1 With Fix for Storage Issue and Green Tinted Displays

Apple this week released iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1, minor bug fix updates that address a thermal management issue that caused some iPhone displays to exhibit a green tint, an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low, and an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users.


This week saw a few other software releases, including a public beta for watchOS 7 and a macOS Catalina Supplemental Update.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Stories

iPhone Maker Foxconn Says China's 'Days as the World's Factory Are Done'

Wednesday August 12, 2020 7:55 am PDT by
China will no longer be the world's manufacturing epicenter going forward, according to Apple's largest supply chain partner Foxconn, which has been gradually expanding its operations in other countries amid the U.S.-China trade war. "No matter if it's India, Southeast Asia or the Americas, there will be a manufacturing ecosystem in each," said Foxconn chairman Young Liu, according to Bloombe...
Read Full Article116 comments

Leaker Jon Prosser: Apple Watch and iPad Launching in September, iPhone 12 Event to Take Place in October

Wednesday August 12, 2020 4:31 pm PDT by
Apple last month confirmed that this year's iPhone 12 models will launch outside of their normal September timeframe and will be "available a few weeks later," which has led to speculation about when an event might be held. Leaker Jon Prosser, who sometimes shares accurate knowledge of Apple's plans, today said that Apple will hold its iPhone 12 event during the week of October 12, with...
Read Full Article195 comments

Apple Removes Fortnite From App Store [Update: Epic Files Lawsuit Against Apple]

Thursday August 13, 2020 11:58 am PDT by
Just hours after Epic Games introduced a new direct payment option for Fortnite that skirts Apple's in-app purchase rules, Apple has pulled the Fortnite app from the App Store. Fortnite is no longer available for download on the iPhone or the iPad, and Apple provided a statement to MacRumors on Fortnite's removal:Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store...
Read Full Article860 comments

Apple to Launch Bundled Subscription Services Called 'Apple One'

Thursday August 13, 2020 3:41 am PDT by
Apple will launch a new range of subscription service bundles called "Apple One" as soon as October, according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The series of bundles would allow customers to subscribe to several Apple digital services together. This is expected to result in a lower monthly price than when the services are subscribed to individually. Bloomberg reports that the...
Read Full Article184 comments

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1 With Fix for Storage Issue and Green Tinted Displays

Wednesday August 12, 2020 1:31 pm PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1, minor updates that come a month after the release of the iOS 13.6 update with Car Keys and Audio Apple News+ stories. The iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.6.1 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 13.6.1 addresses an issue that could cause...
Read Full Article73 comments

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro Models

Friday August 14, 2020 4:22 am PDT by
Apple has begun selling discounted refurbished 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro models through its online store in the United States for the first time, with up to $200 savings available on some base configurations compared to brand new models. Currently, Apple's refurbished options for the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup are limited to models with the 8th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7...
Read Full Article30 comments

Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update With Virtualization Bug Fix

Wednesday August 12, 2020 1:20 pm PDT by
Apple today released a supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.6, with the update coming a month after the original launch of macOS Catalina 10.15.6. The ‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ 10.15.6 Supplemental Update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the System Preferences app. According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes a problem that could cause...
Read Full Article110 comments

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live vs. Apple's AirPods Pro

Thursday August 13, 2020 1:48 pm PDT by
Samsung last week unveiled new flagship smartphones and the new bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, a set of wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation that are designed to rival Apple's AirPods Pro. We got a set of the new Galaxy Buds Live and compared them to the AirPods Pro in our latest YouTube video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced at $179, the Galaxy...
Read Full Article36 comments

iPad Pro Keyboard Comparison: Logitech's $160 Folio Touch vs. Apple's $300 Magic Keyboard

Tuesday August 11, 2020 2:11 pm PDT by
Logitech recently debuted the Folio Touch, a keyboard and trackpad case designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro that serves as an alternative to the Magic Keyboard. In our latest YouTube video, we compare the $160 Folio Touch to Apple's $300 Magic Keyboard to see which is better. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Logitech is selling the Folio Touch for $160, while Apple's...
Read Full Article74 comments

Spotify Sides With Epic Games in Battle Against Apple's App Store Fees

Thursday August 13, 2020 2:32 pm PDT by
Spotify, which has also faced off with Apple over Apple's App Store policies and fees, today weighed in on Epic Games' fight with Apple over Fortnite's removal from the App Store. Unsurprisingly, Spotify has sided with Epic Games, applauding Epic's decision to "take a stand against Apple." From a statement provided to Recode's Peter Kafka:We applaud Epic Games' decision to take a stand...
Read Full Article523 comments